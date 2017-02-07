Old Loughts down Dereham for East Premier points

The hockey season is well underway (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dereham 2 Old Loughts 3

Old Loughtonians men ensured their long trip back from Norfolk was a happy one after banking the East Premier A points at the weekend.

The Chigwell club had stuttered at the same venue last season, but travelled with a squad bolstered by the new signing of German Luca Grossman and arrived in plenty of time.

And when play got underway, the visitors moved the ball around at pace, showing some deft touches and strong running to build early pressure.

A string of chances were created, but Loughts could not capitalise and, to make matters worse, they saw Dereham counter-attack to score the first goal of the game before half time.

It was a similar story in the second half as Loughts pinned the home side back, but came up against a resolute Dereham defence.

The breakthrough eventually came when a short corner move broke down, but George Lilley pounced to hammer home an equaliser, and Loughts then took the lead when Martyn Lear deflected home following some slick play.

Dereham were reduced to 10 men by injury and Shane Martin put Loughts 3-1 up with a neat finish, only for the home side to reply with their second.

But Loughts held on for a deserved win, to the delight of their travelling supporters, and will look to maintain their push for the title when they welcome mid-table Ipswich to Luxborough Lane this weekend.

The women lost 2-1 at home to Brom & Becks in their East Premier encounter and will hope for better when they make the long trip to bottom club Norwich City on Saturday.