Old Loughts boys put up fight at Nationals

08:30 24 January 2017

Old Loughtonians under-16 boys and girls face the camera at the National Indoor finals in Wolverhampton

Old Loughtonians under-16 boys and girls face the camera at the National Indoor finals in Wolverhampton

Archant

Under-16s beaten by rivals at indoor finals

Old Loughtonians under-16 boys put up a brave fight at the National Indoor finals in Wolverhampton at the weekend.

The 10 best teams in the country travelled to the west Midlands, with Loughts have already won the Essex and East of England titles to earn their place.

But with all 10 members of their squad still eligible at under-15 level, Loughts were expecting a tough weekend and fell 2-0 down inside seven minutes against Cannock, who were playing their second match of the tournament.

Loughts rallied well for the rest of the match, but the scoreline remained unchanged and they fell to a 4-2 defeat against Ashmoor in their next fixture, after some untimely errors.

Guildford provided the opposition on Sunday morning and the match was deadlocked at 2-2 when Loughts were awarded a penalty.

But they could not convert and the Surrey club made the most of their escape to score twice more for a 4-2 victory.

That left Loughts with just pride to play for in their final match against Bowdon and they again competed very well, but finished empty handed after a 3-1 loss.

Keywords: United Kingdom Wolverhampton

