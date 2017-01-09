New year begins with defeat against The Downs

Rose Morgan-Smith in actton for Essex Open Archant

The Downs 54 Essex Open 44

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Understrength Essex Open fell to a disappointing 54-44 Regional League defeat against The Downs at Esher College.

With four players missing for their first match of the new year, including shooter Maddie Oshodi, the visitors were forced to change their line-up, as Ellie Stanley came into defence and Zoie Humphrey moved to the attacking circle.

The early exchanges were even, with never more than a goal between the teams, but Essex missed too many shots and eventually trailed 15-13 at the first break.

The second quarter proved decisive as Essex were made to pay for their poorest spell of the season, losing possession and seeing the hosts build a 33-22 lead at half time.

Essex made changes for the second half, introducing Rebecca Wilks and Sarah Cambell, and the game was much more evenly contested with The Downs finding it harder to break down the visiting defence.

Campbell, Wilks and Sara Biss were able to match their rivals in mid-court and create chances for Essex to reduce the arrears, but not all of them were taken and the gap grew to 13 as The Downs moved 44-31 up.

To their credit, Essex continued to battle hard and refused to give up, but towever the deficit was too great to reduce and having won their first six regional league games Essex have now lost their last two.

The club returns to Essex Met League action this weekend with the A team taking on New Cambell Blue.

Essex Open: Stewart, Stanley, Spencer, Biss, R Morgan-Smith, Humhrey, Humphries, R Wilks, Cambell.