Mixed fortunes for Crostyx

Crostyx put pressure on the Basildon goal (pic Stephen Leel) Archant

Women concede late double in loss

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crostyx seconds celebrate a goal against Basildon (pic Stephen Leel) Crostyx seconds celebrate a goal against Basildon (pic Stephen Leel)

Crostyx women were left to wonder what might have been after conceding two late goals in their defeat against East One South rivals Folkestone.

Having won four of their last five matches, either side of Christmas, they went into the match full of confidence, only to be caught off guard in a frantic opening five minutes.

Vicki Berrill, Izzy Jones, Rhona Mackie and Donna Blockley absorbed some early pressure, with Aoife Kelly making several impressive saves, but the visitors scrambled home from close range.

Tireless displays by midfielders Sophie Smith, Laura Feldman, Maddy Greene and Lara Pollock saw Crostyx battle back but they remained in arrears at half time.

Suzie Haven in action for Crostyx seconds against Basildon (pic Stephen Leel) Suzie Haven in action for Crostyx seconds against Basildon (pic Stephen Leel)

The hosts began the second half well, making good use of the pace and skill of their forward line of Mia Birchall, Kat Hawes and Lucy Leel and they got back on terms when Leel forced her way into the D and slotted home.

Crostyx dominated the next phase of play and Leel cut through the Folkestone defence to tee up Birchall, who gave them the lead.

But the visitors gained the upper hand once more and, despite a player of the match performance from Still, they scored twice in the closing stages to claim the points.

Crostyx will hope to get back to winning ways when they visit Chelmsford this weekend.

There was better news for the seconds, who beat Basildon by a 5-3 margin.

Susie Haven and Sarah Belsham combined with Emma Tweddle, whose cross was cleverly finished by a diving Lucie Heyeswere for the first goal.

But Basildon hit back from a short corner, before Heyeswere converted Belsham’s cross for her second goal of the game.

The two sides traded goals from short corners, with Haven deflecting in Tweddle’s shot to put Crostyx 3-2 up before Zayna Ahmed squeezed a shot in at the far post for the fourth.

A sluggish start to the second half was punished as Basildon claimed their third goal and Crostyx needed Anusha Balasngam to make some good saves to preserve their lead.

Carla Preston and Chloe Pollock produced some strong tackles as well, before Immy Murphy and Ruby James carried Crostyx forward once again.

And Chantal Pampellone’s forays on the left helped Leel drive at the defence, before Heyeswere saw a shot from Tweddle’s cross saved and Belsham tucked home the rebound to complete the scoring.

The thirds beat their Thurrock rivals by a 2-1 margin, while the Crostyx men had mixed fortunes.

East Two South leaders Broxbourne proved too strong for the first team, who suffered a 7-0 defeat, but Crostyx seconds got the better of their Havering rivals.

Fielding only a bare 11, after making eight changes, Crostyx came under early pressure, but good work by Hugo Standring and Dominic Bury kept Havering at bay.

Standring then combined with Ollie Betts to win a short corner, with Tim Jolly pouncing with a reverse-stick finish to open the scoring.

Dan Gooch and Guy Peddy produced a string of tackles in the second half to thwart Havering, while Barney Tedder made some outstanding saves when called upon.

Matt Rowland anchored the midfield superbly and it was from his incisive pass that Joe Whitehead smashed into the top corner to seal a 2-0 win.

The thirds had to settle for a point from a 2-2 draw with Wapping ninths, while the fourths saw their match cancelled due to a frozen pitch.