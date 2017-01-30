Search

London Lions rocked by Glasgow

11:30 30 January 2017

Phil Groves

London Lions suffered defeat in Glasgow (pic Chloe Love)

Archant

Glasgow Rocks 78 London Lions 70

Zaire Taylor’s 26-point haul wasn’t enough to save the London Lions from defeat in Glasgow last night.

But coach Nigel Lloyd can take heart from a much improved performance north of the border, despite the Lions slipping to their third straight loss.

Gone were the long stretches of unanswered play that characterised the losses to Worcester and Bristol at the Copper Box Arena.

Indeed it was Glasgow who suffered this fate, with the Lions at one point in the second quarter going on a 9-0 run.

But there were still a high number of turnovers, costing the Lions 21 points, in a scrappy performance from both sides.

Despite much better defence than seen in recent games, the Lions still struggled to handle an in-form player, with Glasgow’s Neil Watson scoring six three-pointers in a 28-point haul.

The foul count was also a serious factor in the Lions defeat as the Rocks went to the free throw line 19 times compared with just seven visits for the Lions.

Glasgow made the most of this, knocking down 15 of their shots while the visitors could only manage four and it took until the first minute of the fourth quarter before Andre Lockhart scored the Lions’ first shot from the line of the evening.

Both teams started the game struggling to land any kind of blow and it took a full two minutes before Alex Owumi got the first points for either team. Successful shooting was to remain a problem for both sides and, despite the Rocks going into the first break with a two-point advantage, it was anyone’s game.

Neither side seemed willing to grab it, though, and it was over a minute and a half of play before Taylor cancelled out the Rocks lead with a lovely shot from behind the arc.

Zak Wells made it a three-point lead before Watson bought it back within one.

And that was the last time the Rocks would score for over three minutes, before Watson gave the home crowd a taste of what was to come by bringing Glasgow back into the game with three points.

During this time, there was some nice, strong play for the Lions, with Kevin Moyo’s speed playing havoc with the Rocks defence.

Moyo’s flashing up-the-court to pass to a waiting Hassan will definitely make the game’s highlights reel.

The Lions didn’t let up and by the midway point, they had built a 37-28 lead, thanks to a 23-12 second quarter.

But it was the curse of the third quarter again for the Lions and the Rocks took their chances as sloppy turnovers and an on-fire Watson combined to hold the Lions to only 33 points in the second half, compared to 50 for the Rocks.

The Lions have to travel across the country for their next away game, as they head west to take on in-form Plymouth Raiders on February 5.

Keywords: Glasgow Bristol

