Search

Advanced search

Ilford’s Parris walks to Essex title

14:30 08 February 2017

Ilford's Seb Parris and Dave Ainsworth celebrate with their medals at the Essex Indoor Championships, alongside Southend's Keith Palmer and county president John Weir

Ilford's Seb Parris and Dave Ainsworth celebrate with their medals at the Essex Indoor Championships, alongside Southend's Keith Palmer and county president John Weir

Archant

Ainsworth also makes podium at one-mile championships

Comment

WALKING: Ilford’s Seb Parris had a busy Saturday as he followed up his second-place finish in the morning Valentine Park parkrun with gold at the Essex One-Mile Championships at Lee Valley Indoor Arena.

Parris clocked nine minutes 26 seconds to finish well clear of defending two-time champion Keith Palmer, of Southend, as Ilford stalwart Dave Ainsworth claimed bronze in a time of 12.12.

Ainsworth won his first individual county medal some 42 years ago at the Essex 50k walk in 1975!

Ilford finished second in the team event at the Southern Area 10k Championships at Hillingdon Cycle Track on Sunday, led home by Steve Uttley in ninth place in 62.32.

Dave Kates was 13th in 65.32, with Parris 16th in 66.14 in his third event of the weekend and Ed Shillabeer (72.38) completing the quartet in 21st after travelling up from Devon as Ilford finished just one point behind winners Surrey.

Kates also won the first centurion award for those who have walked 100 miles in 24 hours or less.

GOLF: Anthony Weaver defied adverse weather conditions to win the February medal at Woodford.

Weaver collected 40 stableford points to top the Division Two standings and saw his handicap cut from 15 to 14, which sees him promoted to the Division One competition next month.

Graham Madanhire finished as runner-up with 36 points, with Stephen Pardoe third on 33.

Woodford’s youngest-ever club champion, 17-year-old Louis Taylor, took top honours in Division One with 35 points playing off a 12 handicap.

Second was Mark Rowley with 32 points, followed by the 2015 club captain Terry Chisholm on 31.

DARTS: Parks were the biggest winners in week 13 of the Ilford Social Centre League, beating Hi-Landers by an 11-2 margin.

Abbots, Grove Rebels and Lainy’s Mob all recorded 9-4 wins over Loxford Outcasts, Barkingside Royals and Beehive Arrows, respectively, as Cruisers defeated Goodmayes Rejects by an 8-5 scoreline.

John O’Mahony (Lainy’s Mob) and Dave Chapman (Cruisers) threw 180s on the night.

Keywords: Surrey

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

London title for Fairbairn’s Riaz

17:30
New London champion Tahaa Riaz (Fairbairn) with beaten finalist Sammin Mohammed (Northolt)

Youngster impresses to lift silverware

West Ham Cottee: Forget Man City shambles, let’s talk about bounce back win at Southampton

17:15 Tony Cottee, West Ham Columnist
West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Our West Ham columnist was full of praise for the Hammers on Saturday

Collins hails the impact of Webb despite defeats

17:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins battles to keep the ball at Mansfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The experienced midfielder insists the O’s can still get out of trouble and will use people writing them off as motivation

Still named January manager of the month

16:03 Ned Keating
Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers chief guided Victoria Road outfit to three wins and three clean sheets in first month of 2017

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Redbridge kids catch the eye

Redbridge youngsters face the camera after competing in the London Youth Games cross-country event (pic: Team Redbridge).

Maguire-Drew: Bench role spurred me on to get winner

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the winner against Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Foxes must do ‘professional job’ at FC Romania

Sipho Mtyanda scored a hat-trick for Ilford in their win over London Bari (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

O’s suffer cruel defeat

Leyton Orient manager Danny Webb urges his team on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham Book Review: An emotional look at the Boleyn and the London Stadium

Goodbye to Boleyn Book Cover
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now