Ilford’s Parris walks to Essex title

Ilford's Seb Parris and Dave Ainsworth celebrate with their medals at the Essex Indoor Championships, alongside Southend's Keith Palmer and county president John Weir Archant

Ainsworth also makes podium at one-mile championships

WALKING: Ilford’s Seb Parris had a busy Saturday as he followed up his second-place finish in the morning Valentine Park parkrun with gold at the Essex One-Mile Championships at Lee Valley Indoor Arena.

Parris clocked nine minutes 26 seconds to finish well clear of defending two-time champion Keith Palmer, of Southend, as Ilford stalwart Dave Ainsworth claimed bronze in a time of 12.12.

Ainsworth won his first individual county medal some 42 years ago at the Essex 50k walk in 1975!

Ilford finished second in the team event at the Southern Area 10k Championships at Hillingdon Cycle Track on Sunday, led home by Steve Uttley in ninth place in 62.32.

Dave Kates was 13th in 65.32, with Parris 16th in 66.14 in his third event of the weekend and Ed Shillabeer (72.38) completing the quartet in 21st after travelling up from Devon as Ilford finished just one point behind winners Surrey.

Kates also won the first centurion award for those who have walked 100 miles in 24 hours or less.

GOLF: Anthony Weaver defied adverse weather conditions to win the February medal at Woodford.

Weaver collected 40 stableford points to top the Division Two standings and saw his handicap cut from 15 to 14, which sees him promoted to the Division One competition next month.

Graham Madanhire finished as runner-up with 36 points, with Stephen Pardoe third on 33.

Woodford’s youngest-ever club champion, 17-year-old Louis Taylor, took top honours in Division One with 35 points playing off a 12 handicap.

Second was Mark Rowley with 32 points, followed by the 2015 club captain Terry Chisholm on 31.

DARTS: Parks were the biggest winners in week 13 of the Ilford Social Centre League, beating Hi-Landers by an 11-2 margin.

Abbots, Grove Rebels and Lainy’s Mob all recorded 9-4 wins over Loxford Outcasts, Barkingside Royals and Beehive Arrows, respectively, as Cruisers defeated Goodmayes Rejects by an 8-5 scoreline.

John O’Mahony (Lainy’s Mob) and Dave Chapman (Cruisers) threw 180s on the night.