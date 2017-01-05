Search

Ilford enjoy wonderful winter showcase

15:30 05 January 2017

Athletes set off at the start of Ilford's 10-mile cross-country event

Archant

Club’s 10-mile cross-country event is a big hit

Malcolm Muir in action at Ilford's cross-country eventMalcolm Muir in action at Ilford's cross-country event

Ilford Athletic Club enjoyed a fine turnout at their showcase winter 10-mile cross-country event on a cold, crisp Bank Holiday morning.

A field of close to 150 runners were treated to some beautiful, bright sunshine, better appreciated by volunteers and spectators as it did little to thaw the frosted tracks and rutted mud that characterised most of the 3.3-mile course.

And conditions were ideal for fast times with the leading three runners all cracking the magical one-hour barrier, unusual for an extremely challenging course.

Woodford Green’s John Powell powered away from the start, pursued by Ilford’s Malcolm Muir and Fairland Valley’s Grant Ramsay, a frequent visitor to the event. And apart from the gaps slightly lengthening somewhat there was little change over the three laps as Powell came home unchallenged in an impressive time of 57 minutes 45 seconds.

Muir was runner-up in 58.48, with Ramsay third in 59.56, while Ilford’s Steve Philcox took the M50 prize with a performance of 64.50 which earned him ninth place overall.

In the women’s race, Taryne McPherson of Eton Manor posted the fastest time of the day with 75.41 and was chased home by two F45 veteran runners in Dagenham’s Caroline Tuck (76.59) and Victoria Park’s Naomi Bourne (78.15).

The event also doubled as Ilford’s club championships and with many potential participants on volunteer duty there was ample opportunity to pick up medals.

In the men’s section Muir’s effort easily won him the club gold with Philcox taking silver as the bronze went to Neil Crisp, who was 15th in 68.49 and also provided a wonderful family of volunteers.

Club captain Billy Green helped the Ilford men’s squad to third place in the team competition, clocking 91.09 for 88th place.

Only two Ilford women ran in the championships, with Nicola Hopkinson taking gold in 85.54 and Julia Galea claiming silver in 97.23.

The race is held annually to support Ilford AC stalwart Kevin Newell, who suffered a serious brain injury two years ago and now requires full-time care, and a donation will be made from the race proceeds to a suitable charity.

It is not only supported and promoted by his clubmates at Ilford, but many friends from the local running community and throughout the county also turn up to either run, volunteer, or just cheer on the runners in tribute to Kevin.

*Malcolm Muir took the veteran prize in fifth place overall at the Witham Boxing Day five-mile run.

Muir clocked 27.10 on a beautiful sunning morning, while sister Carol came home in 47.55 and Steve Cheal recorded a time of 41.26.

