Higgins youth and junior hockey players of year revealed

Kate Axford with her Higgins youth award at the Hockey Writers' Club lunch (pic Philip Brown) Archant

Old Loughts president presents prizes at Writers’ Club lunch

Tim Nurse poses with his Higgins youth award at the Hockey Writers' Club lunch (pic Philip Brown) Tim Nurse poses with his Higgins youth award at the Hockey Writers' Club lunch (pic Philip Brown)

Old Loughtonians Hockey Club president Richard Higgins presented the Higgins youth and junior player of the year awards at the Hockey Writers’ Club’s annuel presentation lunch at the Royal Thames Yacht Club in Knightsbridge this week.

The judging panel attended events, including the England Hockey Futures Cup at St Albans in October, and sought information from coaches, considering not just hockey ability but players’ personal qualities and potential for future development, when making their decisions.

Past winners of the awards include Rio Olympic gold medalists Maddie Hinch and Sophie Bray and Higgins, who is also chairman of the Higgins Group plc, handed over youth prizes (18 and under) to Kate Axford and Tim Nurse, as well as junior prizes (16 and under) to Darcy Bourne and Alex Pendle.

Axford is already a double junior international having represented England at hockey and lacrosse and the Bedford Girls’ School student won a bronze medal with England at the 2016 EuroHockey U18 Championships in Ireland last summer.

Darcy Bourne with her Higgins junior award at the Hockey Writers' Club lunch (pic Philip Brown) Darcy Bourne with her Higgins junior award at the Hockey Writers' Club lunch (pic Philip Brown)

Later in the year she co-captained the Saxon Tigers under-18s to victory in the Futures Cup and she is in this year’s national age group squad, pushing for a place in the final England under-18 selection, having played for the under-16s.

The defender/midfielder plays for Cambridge City in the East League Premier Division, having started playing hockey for Southgate under-12s, and also played lacrosse for England in the under-19 home internationals.

Nurse has already been capped seven times for England under-18s having played in Holland, Scotland and Belgium in 2016, while also playing 14 times for England at under-16 level.

In 2016 he captained the Wessex Leopards under-18s in the Futures Cup and is part of this year’s national age group squad and is again looking to gain a place in the final England under-18 squad selection.

Alex Pendle poses with his Higgins junior award at the Hockey Writers' Club lunch (pic Philip Brown) Alex Pendle poses with his Higgins junior award at the Hockey Writers' Club lunch (pic Philip Brown)

The 17-year-old midfielder plays for Isca in the England Hockey League West Conference, having previously played for Bournemouth Hockey Club from under-eights to under-16s.

He is a student at Queen’s College, Taunton and previously attended the Ballard School in the New Forest.

Bourne began playing club hockey for Surbiton under-11s in 2012, making her first appearance for the women’s first team as a 13-year-old in a pre-season match against Mannheim in 2015.

Having played for Surbiton in the recent Super 6s tournament, Bourne has been in the Surbiton National Cup-winning team for four consecutive seasons at under-12 and under-14 level, captaining twice.

In 2016 the 15-year-old captain Wessex Leopards to victory in the Futures Cup and played for England under-16s, culminating the Six Nations tournament in Belgium and said: “Stepping on to the pitch against Holland to earn my first international cap really lit a spark for me.

“It gave me a taste of what I hope for my future and made me want it even more.”

Pendle began hockey as a four-year-old at Chichester and has progressed through the junior ranks to play for the club’s National League West Conference side.

The 15-year-old scored his first National League goal on debut in October 2016 and scored a hat-trick for Wessex Leopards in the final of the Futures Cup.

The Chichester High School pupil, who also helps coach hockey, has since gained selection for the under-16 national age group squad where he will compete for a place in the England under-16 side.