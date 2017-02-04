Search

Advanced search

Golf Foundation launches ‘Skills for Life’ awards

07:30 04 February 2017

The Golf Foundation is launching a new skills for life awards scheme (pic Leaderboard Photography)

The Golf Foundation is launching a new skills for life awards scheme (pic Leaderboard Photography)

©leaderboardphotography2016

Scheme to champion good values of sport

Comment
Youngsters enjoying golf (pic Leaderboard Photography)Youngsters enjoying golf (pic Leaderboard Photography)

The Golf Foundation is launching a new ‘Skills for Life’ trophy and awards scheme for golf clubs in England, Scotland and Wales that will help to champion the good values of the sport.

The scheme, which is free for clubs to take part in, seeks to reward young golfers of all abilities who demonstrate the personal skills that golf can help foster.

The Golf Foundation calls these ‘Skills for Life’ with some examples being honesty, respect, co-operation and resilience, while many club members might also suggest ‘sportsmanship’ or ‘fair-play’.

Part of the Golf Foundation’s HSBC Golf Roots programme, this project will see the first 600 golf clubs that sign up being able to reward and acknowledge juniors who show these key personal and social skills.

Youngsters enjoying HSBC's Golf Roots programme (pic Matt Greaves)Youngsters enjoying HSBC's Golf Roots programme (pic Matt Greaves)

These young people might not be scoring winners every week, but the ‘Skills for Life’ prize can really help their confidence and self-esteem, encouraging them to develop a love for the sport.

Each club will receive a specially-created ‘Skills for Life’ trophy to be awarded once a year at their junior awards event, while an attractive medal is also provided as a returnable weekly prize (all trophies are supplied by Burridge of London).

Each club can decide its own rules and format for how the prizes are awarded, provided the ‘Skills for Life’ spirit is central to the process.

All clubs taking part will also be able to enter a prestigious award (the Burroughs Award), as part of the charity’s Presidents’ Awards in May 2018, an event held at Wentworth Club for more than a decade.

The Golf Foundation would like to thank the 80-20 Trust for funding the scheme and Golf Monthly for helping to promote it to golf clubs across the country.

Brendon Pyle, chief executive of the Golf Foundation, said: “The Skills for Life trophy and medals are all about recognising the boys and girls at the club who may not win every week but who contribute positively to the club and who respect and support others, playing with a healthy attitude and a smile.

“Every junior can win the Skills for Life award and we believe this can be a great help with self-confidence and their feeling of belonging. This is at least as important as scoring well and should be more recognised.”

The Golf Foundation is the child-centred golf charity which aims to provide any young person, regardless of background or ability, with the opportunity to enjoy the playing and personal benefits of golf.

Working with its national partners, all of the Foundation’s HSBC Golf Roots programme is underpinned by a ‘Golf for All’ message that values greatly how the learning of life skills through the game can help in the development of young people.

If your golf club would like to present the Skills for Life trophy to your juniors, please register your interest now at marketing@golf-foundation.org

To learn more about HSBC Golf Roots and the Golf Foundation call 01992 449830 or see golf-foundation.org.

Keywords: United Kingdom Wales Scotland London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Daggers unlikely to tinker

08:00
Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers finally have selection decisions of the good kind to make

Golf Foundation launches ‘Skills for Life’ awards

07:30
The Golf Foundation is launching a new skills for life awards scheme (pic Leaderboard Photography)

Scheme to champion good values of sport

O’s boss ready for challenge

Yesterday, 18:30 Exclusive by George Sessions
Danny Webb is the new manager of Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

33-year-old discusses the influence of his father David Webb and how he’s worked his way up at Leyton Orient

Upton Barks: I’m buzzing for Belfast return

Yesterday, 17:30
Anto Upton in action in one of his earlier fights (pic Nicky Nunn)

Anto Upton talks boxing in our new column

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Kelly ‘due to train’ with O’s this week

Liam Kelly in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season at Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ilford make it nine unbeaten

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Fenn seeks different outcome this time around

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Ilford manager excited to have packed fixture list in February

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Ian’s frustrated as Manor suffer at Priorians to slip down table

Nick Sheppard in action for Eton Manor earlier in the season (pic: Martin Pearl).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now