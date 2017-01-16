Search

Advanced search

Gintaras maintain great CBL form

09:17 16 January 2017

Gintaras under-14s are having a good season in the Community Basketball League (pic CBL)

Gintaras under-14s are having a good season in the Community Basketball League (pic CBL)

Archant

Girnius impresses as Knights are slain

Comment

Gintaras under-14s are off to a great start in the Community Basketball League (CBL) and pocketed another win after beating the Kensington & Chelsea Knights 48-18.

Their efficient style of play enabled Gintaras to storm into the lead and end the first quarter with an 11-0 advantage and they never looked back.

Star player Tadas Girnius led all scorers with 15 points, while team-mates Alonas Peciulis and Gytis Kondzeliauskas chipped in with 11 and 10 points respectively.

The resilient Knights bounced back after a strong half-time talk with their coaches Jon Mabinouri and Josh Cole.

Brian Della led the charge, attacking the basket for five points, and Adam Beauayed was also on target as they enjoyed the better of the third quarter.

Justin Amoako, Francesco Isolani and Omari Pond-McKenzie combined to add to the total, but it still wasn’t enough to overcome Gintaras whose technical execution and speed proved to be too much for the Knights to handle.

Gintaras MVP Girnius said: “We had a great game and everyone played well. Basketball is a fantastic team sport that allows everyone to get involved and learn the importance of being a team player – a skill that we all need on and off the court.”

*The Community Basketball League is the biggest grassroots league in London, offering more than 1,000 active players aged 12-25 a positive, enjoyable and competitive environment in which to play the game they love.

For more information, visit cblhoops.co.uk, or contact fmacaly@reachandteach.co.uk.

Keywords: UN Court London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Daggers team of the season so far

17:30
Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Ned Keating provides player ratings for the National League campaign to date

Leyton Orient player ratings: Massey showing can’t earn reward

15:00
Gavin Massey lets fly to equalise for Leyton Orient at Portsmouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 2-1 defeat to Portsmouth at Fratton Park in League Two

Levett Essex Leopards see play-off hopes hit

14:00
Mike Martin produces a slam dunk for Essex Leopards against Team Northumbria (pic Paul Phillips)

Levett Essex Leopards 72 Team Northumbria 80

West Ham skipper looks to move on after Payet mutiny

13:03 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Mark Noble

Hammers skipper Mark Noble is full of praise for his loyal team-mates

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

West Ham skipper looks to move on after Payet mutiny

West Ham United's Mark Noble

Orient boss delighted with Moore’s contribution at Pompey

Leyton Orient midfielder Sammy Moore dribbles past Portsmouth's Michael Smith (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Anderson, Christie, Haye help raise awareness of Prostate Cancer

Viv Anderson is part of Prostate UK's Stronger Knowing More campaign (pic Dennis Morris assisted by Bolade Banjo)

Leyton Orient player ratings: Massey showing can’t earn reward

Gavin Massey lets fly to equalise for Leyton Orient at Portsmouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Chaplin double hands brave Orient another loss

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now