Gintaras maintain great CBL form

Gintaras under-14s are having a good season in the Community Basketball League (pic CBL) Archant

Girnius impresses as Knights are slain

Gintaras under-14s are off to a great start in the Community Basketball League (CBL) and pocketed another win after beating the Kensington & Chelsea Knights 48-18.

Their efficient style of play enabled Gintaras to storm into the lead and end the first quarter with an 11-0 advantage and they never looked back.

Star player Tadas Girnius led all scorers with 15 points, while team-mates Alonas Peciulis and Gytis Kondzeliauskas chipped in with 11 and 10 points respectively.

The resilient Knights bounced back after a strong half-time talk with their coaches Jon Mabinouri and Josh Cole.

Brian Della led the charge, attacking the basket for five points, and Adam Beauayed was also on target as they enjoyed the better of the third quarter.

Justin Amoako, Francesco Isolani and Omari Pond-McKenzie combined to add to the total, but it still wasn’t enough to overcome Gintaras whose technical execution and speed proved to be too much for the Knights to handle.

Gintaras MVP Girnius said: “We had a great game and everyone played well. Basketball is a fantastic team sport that allows everyone to get involved and learn the importance of being a team player – a skill that we all need on and off the court.”

*The Community Basketball League is the biggest grassroots league in London, offering more than 1,000 active players aged 12-25 a positive, enjoyable and competitive environment in which to play the game they love.

For more information, visit cblhoops.co.uk, or contact fmacaly@reachandteach.co.uk.