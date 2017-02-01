Search

Gaelic Sport: Thomas McCurtains appoint officers for new season at Annual General Meeting

16:00 01 February 2017

Thomas McCurtains are looking for new players ahead of the new season

The latest news from the Thomas McCurtains club

Thomas McCurtains club have appointed Tom Watson as their president for the forthcoming season.

Watson was elected to the role during the Goodmayes club’s recent Annual General Meeting, which also saw several other roles filled.

Fr. George Ranahan will act as vice-president, with Johnny Dwyer the club’s chairman and Jim Sheridan vice-chairman.

James Searson will perform the role of secretary and will be ably assisted by Kevin Delahunty.

Jim McDermott will have the responsibility of being the club’s treasure, with Michael O’Leary his assistant.

Richard Ellis will continue in the role of PRO for McCurtains, assisted by Jason Brennan.

Registrars will be Dean Corrigan and Gavin Gallagher, who will also act as social secretary alongside O’Leary.

The role of Irish Officer will be taken by Fr Ranahan with Dave Meade taking the position of health and wellbeing officer.

McCurtains have elected Sheridan, Searson and Alan Power as their delegates for the county board.

The club’s annual dinner dance will take place on March 4 at the Prince Regent Hotel, Chigwell, with tickets from £35.

New players are always welcome to join the club, with Gaelic football and hurling teams for both men and women from under-eights up to adults.

For more information, find the club on Facebook, Twitter or alternatively email thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com.

