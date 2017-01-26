Search

Advanced search

Former Great Britian star Dean Macey hosting master class at Lee Valley Athletics Centre in March

16:00 26 January 2017

Great Britain's Dean Macey in action at the 2004 Olympics (pic Empics)

Great Britain's Dean Macey in action at the 2004 Olympics (pic Empics)

EMPICS Sport

The 39-year-old from Essex will host two courses in March and is hoping to inspire the next generation of athletes

Comment

Commonwealth Decathlon Gold medallist, Dean Macey, will be hosting an athletics master class course for PE teachers at the state-of-the-art Lee Valley Athletics Centre this March.

The full day interactive training course aims to help PE Teachers from all over England develop and perfect their athletics teaching methods across disciplines including, long jump, high jump, triple jump, sprinting, hurdles, shot put, discus and javelin.

Macey hopes that he can impart techniques and methods picked up throughout his successful career to help teachers, potentially from east London and Essex, invigorate athletics lessons which will, in turn, inspire and cultivate our next generation of athletes.

The 39-year-old from Essex is one of Britain’s most successful Decathletes. His first major achievement was a silver medal in the 1999 World Championships.

He then went on to compete in the Sydney and Athens Olympics, before winning the Gold medal in the 2006 Commonwealth games in Melbourne.

“In the past, inspectors have identified Track and Field Athletics as one of the most poorly taught activities in the PE Curriculum and I was keen for that to change,” said Massey.

“The varied nature of each of the different disciplines can make track and field lessons slow moving and hard to follow.

“I want to share my knowledge and experience with PE teachers to help make lessons more exciting and challenging for students.

“The Lee Valley Athletics Centre provided me with the perfect location. They are the largest athletics centre in the south of England and their state-of-the-art facilities are second to none.”

Lee Valley Athletics Centre Manager, Mick Bond, commented on the initiative, he said: “We are proud to be working alongside Dean on this project.

“His wealth of experience and passion for athletics will be invaluable to teachers looking to inspire and develop their pupil’s skills and talent in different track and field events.”

This one day course will run from 9.30am until 4pm on the 13 March and 22 March. The course costs £90 per person including lunch. To book a place, please email James Wright at jwright@vibrantpartnerships.co.uk.

Keywords: United Kingdom London Essex

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

It’s Australia Day - who are the best and worst Aussies to play for West Ham?

43 minutes ago Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
England's Wayne Rooney and Australia's Lucas Neill battle for the ball

Check out our West Ham Aussies

Hinch and Fox named players of the year

17:30
Lisa Wilson presented Dan Fox with his GB men's player of the year award at the Hockey Writers' awards lunch in London

Hockey Writers’ Club reveal vote winners

Wanstead out to start crucial period with win

17:00 Ned Keating
Wanstead celebrate a try against Ilford Wanderers earlier in the season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Herons make the trip to Cambridgeshire on Saturday

Former GB athlete hosting master class at Lee Valley

16:00 George Sessions
Great Britain's Dean Macey in action at the 2004 Olympics (pic Empics)

The 39-year-old from Essex will host two courses in March and is hoping to inspire the next generation of athletes

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Kitroom get off to flyer to reach cup semi-final

Essex Alliance Division Three outfit Kitroom face the camera (pic: Anees Ikramullah).

Connors accepts Manor got tactics wrong at Brentwood

Sullivan of Eton Manor

Collins ‘close’ to signing extension at O’s

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Still pleased to sign ‘versatile’ Howells

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Ross happy with Motormen performance despite defeat

Redbridge joint managers Ricky Eaton and Dave Ross (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now