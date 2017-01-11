Search

Advanced search

West Ham’s Cottee: No tackles, no fight, no excuses, now it is time to show character

08:30 11 January 2017

West Ham legend Tony Cottee

West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Archant

Our West Ham columnist Tony Cottee says it is back to basics after Man City thrashing

Comment
Manchester City's David Silva scores his side's third goal of the gameManchester City's David Silva scores his side's third goal of the game

It is hard to talk about what I saw against Manchester City on Friday night, there were absolutely no excuses for that performance.

As soon as I saw their team selection I thought we would be in for a tough night, but I thought we matched them up to the first goal and then the miss by Sofiane Feghouli was absolutely vital.

After that, whatever way you look at it, the display was not good enough.

I was there with my two boys and I got them to look up our record home FA Cup defeat, so at least we could say that we were there. It was in the end too!

West Ham United's Havard Nordtveit (right) scores an own goal under pressure from Manchester City's Raheem Sterling for their second goal of the gameWest Ham United's Havard Nordtveit (right) scores an own goal under pressure from Manchester City's Raheem Sterling for their second goal of the game

I remember my dad always used to tell me about an 8-2 home defeat by Blackburn in 1963 which we avenged two days later at their place.

This defeat was not quite as bad as that, but what disappointed me more was our display in the second half.

We hardly created a chance, we hardly made a tackle and just sat off them and let a good City side do what they wanted.

I remember us losing 5-2 at home to Barnsley in the League Cup after being 2-0 up and John Lyall kept us in the dressing room for over an hour after that, going through every little bit of it.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce during the Emirates FA Cup, Third Round match at the Macron Stadium, Bolton.Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce during the Emirates FA Cup, Third Round match at the Macron Stadium, Bolton.

The important thing now is to get back to basics in training and really work hard.

We have to put things into perspective. The young fans might not believe it, but West Ham have had much worse defeats in the past, it is all about our up and down history, but how you respond is the important thing as we take on Big Sam and Crystal Palace on Saturday.

It will be a tough game, but with the added spice of Allardyce being there it should be a real cracker.

We have to improve our goalscoring record at home. I think we have managed just nine league goals at the London Stadium this season, level worst with Middlesbrough, and that is simply not good enough.

Hopefully we will improve our strike force in this  transfer window with Scott Hogan being touted as a possible signing.

I have only seen him a couple of times down at Brentford, but he is quick and he knows where to be as a striker and that is so important.

West Ham must be ready to bounce back on Saturday. It is a London derby and with both teams struggling at the moment, it is vital.

I’d like to see three points, but the most important thing is not to lose. It will be tight and I am going for a narrow 2-1 win. COYI!

Keywords: London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

East London Runners enjoy Essex Cross-Country Championships

34 minutes ago
East London Runners' men at the Essex Cross-Country Championships

Members make first appearances of 2017

Edwards: Relegation is a serious threat for O’s

10:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline against Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Southend United defender discusses fitness of Sam Dalby and Sandro Semedo and east Londoners inconsistency

Ilford target Wadham win

09:00 Elvin Mensah
Ilford manager Allan Fenn (left) and goalkeeper coach Dave Morgan look on (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The Foxes were left frustrated at home to FC Romania last weekend after conceding a penalty two minutes from time to draw 2-2

West Ham’s Cottee: No tackles, no fight, no excuses, now it is time to show character

08:30 Tony Cottee, West Ham Columnist
West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Our West Ham columnist Tony Cottee says it is back to basics after Man City thrashing

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Ilford pay penalty as points are shared

The main stand at Cricklefield Stadium, the home of Ilford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

LOFT call on Becchetti to sell O’s and it looks like he will

Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti (second row, middle) looks on with head of recruitment Rob Gagliardi, chief operating officer Vito Miceli and chief executive Alessandro Angelieri in the first row (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient player ratings: Bees sting O’s after mistakes

Barnet substitute Jamal Campbell-Ryce lobs the ball over Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak which hit the crossbar and resulted in Curtis Weston putting in the rebound (pic: Simon O'Connor).

McMillan: London game just like any other

Head Coach Nate McMillan (second left) of Indiana Pacers (pic: Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

Orient boss in dark over Simpson’s future

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir congratulates Jay Simpson on his goal against Accrington Stanley with Sandro Semedo behind the pair (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now