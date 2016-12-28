West Ham’s Christmas crackers ready for the champions

West Ham celebrate their 3rd goal scored by Michail Antonio om Archant

Hammers defender believes they can get a result against Leicester City

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswel West Ham United's Aaron Cresswel

A week is a long time in football it seems and West Ham illustrate that perfectly as they moved from the edge of the relegation zone to 11th in the Premier League with three wins on the trot.

And the Boxing Day battering of struggling Swansea City was the best of all as they cruised to a 4-1 away victory which was easily their most impressive of the season.

Suddenly, from all the doom and gloom, West Ham find themselves just four points worse off than last season, with champions Leicester to come on New Year’s Eve.

You could see the delight on the face of Aaron Cresswell after the Boxing Day win, like a young boy on Christmas morning, albeit with a little beard!

“I felt we were excellent from start to finish and that is what we have been waiting for all season, so it is a nice Christmas present and it pushes us further up the table,” said Cresswell at the Liberty Stadium.

Andre Ayew scored against his old club to give West Ham a half-time lead and further foals from Winston Reid, Michail Antonio and Andy Carroll meant that Fernando Llorente’s strike for Swansea was mere consolation.

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell

“I think that was the old us from last season out there,” said Cresswell. “We were going to places like this and killing them off.

“The work rate was excellent, especially Mark Noble who was struggling with a back injury at half time, but kept on battling.”

West Ham travel to troubled champions Leicester City on Saturday and Cresswell believes they can go into the game with a huge amount of confidence.

“Of course we can go to Leicester thinking we have a chance,” added the defender. “We went to Tottenham and should have got something and we went to Old Trafford and Anfield and did well (drawing with Manchester United and Liverpool).

“I can’t see why we can’t go to Leicester and do well. They’re struggling at the moment so we can go there and get another three points.”

A win would likely take them into the top half of the Premier League table, an incredible turnaround, with Manchester United at the London Stadium on Monday for what is sure to be another cracker.

West Ham United's Andy Carroll celebrates scoring his sides fourth goal West Ham United's Andy Carroll celebrates scoring his sides fourth goal

The return of Carroll has certainly made a huge difference. He has started the last three games and the Hammers have won the lot.

“Andy is massive for us,” added Cresswell. “It was great to see him score again. He works so hard and he has been exceptional since he came back. Touch wood he will stay fit.

“We’re looking upwards – 10 points from four games is championship form. If we can keep that up we can be there or thereabouts where we were last season.”