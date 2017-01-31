West Ham’s Byram still learning the rigours of the Premier League

It is a year since the former Leeds United youngster made his debut against Man City, now he is ready to face them again

It is just over a year since full-back Sam Byram stepped out for his debut for West Ham against Manchester City and immediately launched a 60-yard cross-field pass to Dimitri Payet.

Wednesday night will see the 23-year-old former Leeds United man come face to face with the same team, and in the year he has been at the club, he has had good times and bad.

“It has been up and down to be fair,” said the right-back, his Yorkshire accent cancelling out the fact that he was born in Thurrock and moved north at the age of two.

“When I first came I had the massive high of playing against Man City, but then I picked up a few little injuries and I was also cup-tied and then suspended, so it has certainly been up and down.”

The Hammer played over 100 games for Leeds before joining Slaven Bilic’s West Ham, so what are the differences between the Championship and the Premier League.

“The pace of the game is the big difference,” he said. “In the Championship you often play Saturday and Tuesday which is very physical, but the quality of the Premier League is clear.

“The speed and the agility of the attacking players around the box and the movement and how quickly the players think is incredible.

“There is a period of adjustment, but I think I have settled in well.”

Byram certainly has had more than his fair share of tough luck with injury striking again this season, as he explains.

“In pre-season I was doing pretty well,” he said. “I was having a good run of games, playing consistently I thought, but then I picked up another injury which is the longest I have been out in my career.”

Byram was stretchered off against Middlesbrough and was out for three months.

“I sprinted for the ball and I have overstretched and that was it,” he said. “It has been a big learning curve, trying to get my head around the injury.

Thankfully my brother and my friend have moved down not too long ago, so they have been able to take my mind off it and keep me smiling.

“I also have more family down here, West Ham season ticket holders and I go to theirs for Sunday dinner and things like that which has been great.

“Touch wood I am over that now. I think I played okay in the last two games, so I want to keep improving and do what I can for the team.”

During his time at Elland Road, Byram also played further forward, scoring a few goals into the bargain, but he insists that he much prefers the defence.

“I have always preferred full-back if I am honest,” he admitted. “When I was at Leeds I was an attacking full back, but the manager had a word with me and as we didn’t have any wingers at the time and we had a few centre backs who could do a job at right-back, he asked me to do a job.

“At the time I was a bit frustrated because I wanted to develop my game at right-back, but he said, if anything it will help me down the line with my attacking game and I think it has done just that.”

As Byram freely admits, it has been an up and down first year at the club and the jury is still out on him, but he feels he is working hard and learning the trade.

“Some of the games I have played in, you are unsure whether to go with runners or not, but I still feel like I have got a lot to learn and even when I am 28 or 29 I will still be looking to learn where I can,” he admitted.

“I am always trying to improve and the experienced players here are great with that, helping out where they can and the staff have been brilliant too.”

The talk at the start of the transfer window was about the need to bring in a right-back. Those calls have become somewhat muted since Byram’s return and if he can continue with that form, then the Hammers may well have found their man within the club.

“I do think my future is here,” he said. “I am very happy playing for West Ham, but I have only played a handful of games, so my next stage is to become a permanent player and play as many games as I can.”

Starting with that big clash against Man City tomorrow night.