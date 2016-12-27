West Ham ratings from Swansea City
11:10 27 December 2016
PA Wire/PA Images
Who was our Hammers man of the match at the Liberty Stadium?
WEST HAM RATINGS
DARREN RANDOLPH 8
His save from Sigurdsson’s free kick was vital just before half time and he made a number of decent stops. Deserved a third clean sheet on the trot, but was just denied.
HAVARD NORDTVEIT 7
His best performance for the Hammers. Worked hard, and though he has a lack of pace he used his experience in defence. His shot led to Antonio’s goal.
AARON CRESSWELL 7
Not quite on the top of his game and a lot of the danger came down his side of the pitch, but stuck to his task well and got forward.
WINSTON REID 9
Hardly put a foot wrong all afternoon, keeping the Swansea defence at bay and then got into the opposition box to head home that vital second goal.
ANGELO OGBONNA 7
Never seems ruffled at the back and his no-nonsense defending is blunt but so effective. Excellent in the air.
MARK NOBLE 7
His cross led to the vital first goal and he worked hard throughout, breaking well, despite suffering from a back injury during the game.
CHIEKHOU KOUYATE 9 (Man of the Match)
Moved back into the midfield and he seemed to love every moment of it. Stampeded about the midfield, winning tackles and rampaging forward and was in the box to get a touch for that vital first goal.
MICHAIL ANTONIO 8
Caused problems all afternoon and the way he plays the game with such enthusiasm is infectious. Got a clever touch for the third goal and could have had more.
DIMITRI PAYET 7
Gave the ball away at times with over-ambitious crossfield passes which could have been costly, but on the other hand, he is always ready to try something and he collected another assist for the second goal.
ANDRE AYEW 7
Got close to Andy Carroll which was vital for the first goal, his first for the club. Worked himself into the ground and ran out of steam towards the end.
ANDY CARROLL 8
His header led to the first goal and he won so many headers all afternoon in both boxes and he so deserved to get a goal, which came with a thumping far-post finish.
SUBSTITUTES
EDIMILSON FERNANDES (for Ayew, 75) 7
Got stuck in both in defence and up front and had a hand in the fourth and final goal. Such a good prospect.