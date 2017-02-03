The East London Football Podcast: West Ham visit Southampton; Leyton Orient host Carlisle; Dagenham & Redbridge welcome Chester

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic looks on during his side's loss to Manchester City (pic Adam Davy/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

West Ham will no doubt be pleased to see the back of Manchester City this season.

Without a game on FA Cup fourth-round weekend, having been unceremoniously knocked out by City in the previous round, Slaven Bilic’s men were put to the sword once again in midweek.

Pep Guardiola’s side followed up their 5-0 cup success at London Stadium with a 4-0 victory on their return to Newham for a Premier League fixture, on what proved to be a chastening debut for new Hammer Jose Fonte.

Centre-back Fonte is set to face former club Southampton this weekend, as Bilic tries to inspire a reaction at St Mary’s Stadium, while Danny Webb takes charge of League Two Leyton Orient for the first time at Brisbane Road.

Webb succeeds Andy Edwards in the hottest of hot-seats, after his move to a coaching role at the Football Association, and faces Carlisle on his managerial debut, with O’s now inside the bottom two after defeat at Mansfield last weekend and facing a real fight to avoid dropping into non-league.

East London rivals Dagenham & Redbridge are hoping to bounce back from relegation at the first time of asking and maintained their promotion push with a 2-0 win at Tranmere Rovers last weekend.

After an impressive January, veteran boss John Still will be plotting the downfall of Chester at Victoria Road this weekend and our correspondents Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss various related matters in our latest podcast, presented by Archant London’s executive digital editor Matt Withers.