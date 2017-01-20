Search

Advanced search

The East London Football Podcast: West Ham visit Middlesbrough; Leyton Orient host Morecambe; Dagenham & Redbridge welcome Bromley

12:15 20 January 2017

West Ham United's Andy Carroll netted a stunning goal against Crystal Palace

West Ham United's Andy Carroll netted a stunning goal against Crystal Palace

Archant

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

Comment

It’s almost a week on from THAT goal by Andy Carroll, but West Ham are not blaming it for his latest injury.

The big striker netted with a stunning scissor-kick against former boss Sam Allardyce’s Crystal Palace – described, non-committally as ‘probably the best goal at the London Stadium by one TV commentator – to help secure a 3-0 derby win last weekend.

But boss Slaven Bilic revealed Carroll was now suffering with as whiplash injury at his weekly press conference, although he still expects him to make the long trip to Middlesbrough this weekend.

The Hammers will head up the A1 in good spirits, despite the ongoing Dimitri Payet saga, to face a dogged Boro side and should be looking to bring three more points back to the capital.

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, welcome Morecambe to Brisbane Road in a League Two relegation six-pointer.

A battling 2-1 defeat at Portsmouth last weekend was followed by the departures of Jordan Bowery and Alan Dunne in midweek, with more experienced players likely to follow them through the exit door as the club battles for survival.

Dagenham & Redbridge return to National League action after an enforced weekend break to host Bromley at Victoria Road.

What odds on them returning to the Football League at the first attempt this season and seeing their east London neighbours drop into the non-league scene?

Archant correspondents Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss various related matters in our latest podcast, presented by Archant London’s executive digital editor Matt Withers.

Keywords: Slaven Bilic Ned Keating Andy Carroll Dimitri Payet Football League National League London Portsmouth

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Currie: Daggers have more than enough to cope with old boys

18:00 Ned Keating
Bromley winger Blair Turgott in action for Dagenham & Redbridge earlier in his career (pic: Dave Simpson/TGSPHOTO)

Daggers coach confident of dealing with Ravens’ threats

Ansell provides silver service for East London Runners

39 minutes ago
East London Runners face the camera at the Benfleet 15

Member makes progress at Benfleet 15

Still completes double swoop

14:27 Ned Keating
Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Daggers agree 18-month deal with midfielder Howells, as defender Sheppard joins on loan

Orient facing massive fight after awful year!

14:00 George Sessions
Andy Hessenthaler looks on while Leyton Orient face Carlisle United along Andy Edwards, who is now the O's manager (pic: Simon O'Connor).

I looked back on the last 12 months at the Brisbane Road club for our ‘Year in Sport’ pull-out this week

Wanstead and Woodford News

Breaking news

Charlie Kutyauripo stabbing: Teen found guilty of murdering former friend at Woodford Bridge party

53 minutes ago
Charlie Kutyauripo, 16, was murdered in Woodford Bridge on Saturday night. Photo: @MostAuthentic

A 17-year-old boy was today convicted of stabbing his former friend to death outside a birthday party in Woodford Bridge, just over a year after the incident.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Manor ‘really happy’ with Sheppard

Nick Sheppard in action for Eton Manor earlier in the season (pic: Martin Pearl).

Fenn admires Hamlets, but needs the points

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

West Ham skipper looks to move on after Payet mutiny

West Ham United's Mark Noble

Defroand earns GB hockey call-up

Former Coopers pupil Emily Defroand has been named in the Great Britain women's squad for the new Olympic cycle

O’s place several experienced players on transfer list

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now