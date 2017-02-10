Search

The East London Football Podcast: West Ham host West Brom; Leyton Orient go to Yeovil; Dagenham & Redbridge visit Southport

14:52 10 February 2017

West Ham United's Andy Carroll celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

PA Wire/PA Images

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

West Ham United will look to make it four wins in their last five Premier League fixtures when they welcome West Brom to London Stadium this weekend.

Slaven Bilic’s men came from behind to win 3-1 at Southampton last Saturday, to banish the demons of their 4-0 home loss against Manchester City a few days earlier, and they will be looking to exorcise more ghosts against the Baggies, having slumped to a 4-2 loss at the Hawthorns earlier in the season.

Whether they will be able to call upon the services of in-form striker Andy Carroll, who has scored four goals in his last four matches, remains to be seen after Bilic revealed he had not trained for most of the week due to a groin injury.

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, will hope to have a big striker of their own available for their long trip to the west country to face Yeovil in League Two.

Paul McCallum tops their charts this season with 10 goals but limped off at Mansfield with a knee injury two weeks ago and missed Danny Webb’s first two matches in charge, which ended in home defeats against Morecambe and Carlisle.

That made it six losses in a row for relegation-threatened O’s, but their most recent performances have been encouraging, with younger members of the squad to the fore.

Dagenham & Redbridge travel to the north west to take on Southport in the National League, having moved up to second place behind leaders Lincoln City with a last-gasp 3-2 win over Chester last weekend.

Jordan Maguire-Drew was the injury-time hero for John Still’s men, who visit Haig Avenue for the first time their FA Cup replay loss under Wayne Burnett in 2014.

Goalkeeper Mark Cousins and midfielder Luke Howell are the only two survivors from the starting line-up that day, but the former has found himself playing second fiddle to Elliot Justham and sitting on the bench in every league game to date this term, while the latter looks set for a long spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury, having just made his 150th appearance for the club.

Our correspondents Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating share their thoughts in our latest podcast, presented by Archant London’s executive digital editor Matt Withers.

