The East London Football Podcast: FA Cup test for West Ham; Leyton Orient host Barnet; Dagenham & Redbridge visit North Ferriby

West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli leaves the field after being shown a straight red card EMPICS Sport

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

The first weekend of January means one thing – the third round of the FA Cup – and West Ham United get things underway tonight (Friday, 7.55pm).

Having found themselves on the wrong end of a controversial sending-off against Manchester United in the Premier League at the London Stadium only a few days ago, the Hammers will be hoping for better as Manchester City arrive in the capital.

Live TV cameras will be in attendance once again, with Sky Sports having seen Sofiane Feghouli dismissed against Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils, and this time it is the BBC broadcasting the action as Slaven Bilic’s men aim to give Pep Guardiola the blues to ensure their name is in the bag for the fourth-round draw.

League Two neighbours Leyton Orient crashed out in the first round of the most famous cup competition in the world after a 6-0 thrashing at Sheffield United in early November.

And the Brisbane Road club have won three, drawn one and lost five of their nine league matches since and find themselves just four points above the relegation zone as they prepare to welcome Barnet to east London.

There have been some encouraging signs in the last six matches under boss Andy Edwards, although O’s began 2017 with a 4-0 loss at Exeter City and saw club captain Robbie Weir ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee ligament injury.

Dagenham & Redbridge experienced mixed fortunes in the National League over the festive period, losing at Braintree on Boxing Day but then beating the Iron in a quick return meeting at Victoria Road on Monday.

And John Still takes his promotion hopefuls, who are currently in fourth place, to lowly North Ferriby United, who have netted just 14 times in 27 matches.

Archant correspondents Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating consider all those matters and more in our first podcast of 2017, presented by Archant London’s executive digital editor Matt Withers.