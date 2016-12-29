Search

Advanced search

Cottee: 2016 has been unique for West Ham, now we can move forward

09:30 29 December 2016

West Ham legend Tony Cottee

West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Archant

Our Hammers Columnist Tony Cottee looks back over an historic year for his beloved club

Comment
Fireworks after the last Barclays Premier League game played at Upton Park, London.Fireworks after the last Barclays Premier League game played at Upton Park, London.

You have to say that 2016 has been a year unlike all others for the club and it has also been a totally rollercoaster West Ham year.

It has been unique. For the first time since 1904 we have started at a new stadium; we have changed training grounds; we’ve seen players come and go and we have seen Slaven Bilic have a superb first season.

The most memorable moment of the year for me was that final, emotional game at Upton Park against Manchester United – that has to be one of my most  memorable moments of all time at the old ground.

We have now moved on to the London Stadium and though there is still work to do there, I think it is positive.

Signage welcoming fans to their new home during the Betway Cup match at London Stadium.Signage welcoming fans to their new home during the Betway Cup match at London Stadium.

I liken it to moving house. When you get in there, you miss your old house and the new one needs a bit of  tinkering, but in the end it is going to be better.

We have had approaches to take us over and I liken that to people knocking on the door of your new house and asking if it is for sale – it is a compliment. I want to see us go forward as a club and though it is not going to happen overnight, I want to see us win trophies and  qualify for the Champions League in the next few years.

We are certainly finishing the year well with a fantastic result at Swansea City on Boxing Day, which took us back to the away form of last season.

That made it 10 points out of 12 and things look a lot rosier for us going into the next two games.

West Ham celebrate their 3rd goal scored by Michail Antonio omWest Ham celebrate their 3rd goal scored by Michail Antonio om

The first of those is a trip to one of my old teams in Leicester and I really think we have a chance of getting another three points.

They have beem so  inconsistent in the league this season and will also be without Jamie Vardy who is so important to their team.

We should have won there last season only to concede a last-minute goal, but I think we are capable of getting a result there this time.

After that we have a huge clash with Manchester United at home on Monday.

In reality we have only had two big home games this season against Arsenal and Chelsea and I think the atmosphere for this one is going to be the best yet.

Jose Mourinho is starting to get them playing well after a slow start and in Zlatan Ibrahimovic I think they have one of the best strikers in Europe still.

But we have chances to win both, so I am going for a 2-1 victory at Leicester and 1-1 against United.

A happy and prosperous new year to all West Ham fans. COYI!

Keywords: Slaven Bilic Champions League Europe Leicester Swansea City

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Cottee: 2016 has been unique for West Ham, now we can move forward

10 minutes ago Tony Cottee, West Ham Columnist
West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Our Hammers Columnist Tony Cottee looks back over an historic year for his beloved club

Tibbs making his mark on boxing scene

Yesterday, 18:00 Len Whaley
Mark Tibbs with British heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte (pic Steve Welsh)

East London trainer reflects on career to date

Hawkins unaffected by transfer speculation

Yesterday, 16:00 Ned Keating
Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge is congratulated after scoring the opening goal at Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers top scorer has been linked with a move away in January

Orient boss happy with squad

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards hugs assistant Danny Webb at the full time whistle (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Academy Director discusses importance of O’s having a structure when they don’t have possession

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

West Ham ratings from Swansea City

Swansea City's Gylfi Sigurdsson (left) and West Ham United's Darren Randolph in action during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday December 26, 2016. See PA story SOCCER Swansea. Photo credit should read: Simon Galloway/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or

O’s player ratings: First half display earns late present

Leyton Orient forward Sam Dalby is congratulated by team-mate Paul McCallum (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hayrettin: Still is the best man for Daggers job

Braintree Town manager Hakan Hayrettin (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

McCallum brace earns Orient vital victory

Paul McCallum celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Tibbs making his mark on boxing scene

Mark Tibbs with British heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte (pic Steve Welsh)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now