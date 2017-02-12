Search

Advanced search

Redbridge rally for Trophy win

09:02 12 February 2017

Redbridge joint managers Ricky Eaton and Dave Ross (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Redbridge joint managers Ricky Eaton and Dave Ross (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barkingside held; Ilford stung

Comment

Southend Manor 1 Redbridge 3

Redbridge booked a quarter-final date with local rivals Barking in the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy after earning victory over Essex Senior League rivals Manor at Southchurch Park.

Beaten 4-2 on their previous trip in the league back in September, and having lost 6-2 at home to Sawbridgeworth in their most recent outing in the league cup, Motormen had to come from behind to reach the last eight.

Third-placed Manor scored the only goal of the first half, but Redbridge rallied in style as Bryan Kyungu, Joe Gent and leading scorer Jacob Dingli, with his 25th goal of the season, all found the net in the second period to secure progress and a meeting with the table-topping Blues.

Joint managers Ricky Eaton and Dave Ross will now turn their attentions back to the league campaign and a trip to Enfield next weekend, as Redbridge aim to climb the table.

***

Barkingside 2 Burnham 2

Barkingside had to settle for a point against lowly Burnham at Cricklefield Stadium.

Gursel Gulfer’s men went into the match on the back of a 4-3 win at Enfield a week earlier, while Ramblers had climbed off the bottom of the table with a midweek win over Tower Hamlets.

And it was all square at the break after Sam Edwards netted for Barkingside on 32 minutes, but the visitors also managed to find a way past Jack Francis.

Marvin Birch bagged Barkingside’s second goal of the game with only five minutes of the second half played, but it was not enough for victory as Burnham ended the 90 minutes on level terms.

Barkingside dropped one place to 13th, as a result of Waltham Forest’s win over Haringey & Waltham, and face a trip to Eton Manor in the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy on Wednesday.

Barkingside: Francis, Birch, Wright, Amoako, Conteh, Edwards, Glancy (Clifton 70), Laird, Ruzgas, With, Berkowicz (Ambrose 88). Unused subs: Ademilyu, Walker-Browne.

***

Basildon United 3 Ilford 1

Allan Fenn’s Ilford saw their 11-match unbeaten run come to an end against the Bees at the Stuart Bingham Stadium.

The Foxes had won 3-0 when the two sides met at Cricklefield Stadium just before Christmas and arrived with threee successive wins under their belt.

But Nathan Dewberry, Paul Shave and Reece Tranter all found the net for the home side in the first half, which saw all four goals scored, and the visitors could not make any inroads in the second half.

Ilford will look to get back to winning ways when they take on London Bari at the Old Spotted Dog on Wednesday, having won 6-2 on their own turf when the sides met just a week ago.

Keywords: Ricky Eaton Allan Fenn Dave Ross Essex Senior League

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Redbridge rally for Trophy win

09:02
Redbridge joint managers Ricky Eaton and Dave Ross (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barkingside held; Ilford stung

Webb praises Orient spirit

Yesterday, 18:22 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Danny Webb urges his team on (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road club remain in the bottom two, but the 33-year-old has had a huge impact since taking the job on January 29

Still: In-game adjustments helped us win

Yesterday, 17:29 Ned Keating
Ben McKenna of Southport and Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers recovered from poor start, and going a goal down, to beat Sandgrounders

West Ham denied victory by late, late West Brom equaliser

Yesterday, 17:16 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli (left) and West Bromwich Albion's Gareth McAuley during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

The Hammers looked like they had won with a late Lanzini goal only to be pegged back

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Redbridge kids catch the eye

Redbridge youngsters face the camera after competing in the London Youth Games cross-country event (pic: Team Redbridge).

Foxes must do ‘professional job’ at FC Romania

Sipho Mtyanda scored a hat-trick for Ilford in their win over London Bari (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

London title for Fairbairn’s Riaz

New London champion Tahaa Riaz (Fairbairn) with beaten finalist Sammin Mohammed (Northolt)

Daggers come from behind for fifth straight win

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the equaliser at Southport (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Maguire-Drew: Bench role spurred me on to get winner

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the winner against Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now