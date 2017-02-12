Redbridge rally for Trophy win

Redbridge joint managers Ricky Eaton and Dave Ross

Barkingside held; Ilford stung

Southend Manor 1 Redbridge 3

Redbridge booked a quarter-final date with local rivals Barking in the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy after earning victory over Essex Senior League rivals Manor at Southchurch Park.

Beaten 4-2 on their previous trip in the league back in September, and having lost 6-2 at home to Sawbridgeworth in their most recent outing in the league cup, Motormen had to come from behind to reach the last eight.

Third-placed Manor scored the only goal of the first half, but Redbridge rallied in style as Bryan Kyungu, Joe Gent and leading scorer Jacob Dingli, with his 25th goal of the season, all found the net in the second period to secure progress and a meeting with the table-topping Blues.

Joint managers Ricky Eaton and Dave Ross will now turn their attentions back to the league campaign and a trip to Enfield next weekend, as Redbridge aim to climb the table.

Barkingside 2 Burnham 2

Barkingside had to settle for a point against lowly Burnham at Cricklefield Stadium.

Gursel Gulfer’s men went into the match on the back of a 4-3 win at Enfield a week earlier, while Ramblers had climbed off the bottom of the table with a midweek win over Tower Hamlets.

And it was all square at the break after Sam Edwards netted for Barkingside on 32 minutes, but the visitors also managed to find a way past Jack Francis.

Marvin Birch bagged Barkingside’s second goal of the game with only five minutes of the second half played, but it was not enough for victory as Burnham ended the 90 minutes on level terms.

Barkingside dropped one place to 13th, as a result of Waltham Forest’s win over Haringey & Waltham, and face a trip to Eton Manor in the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy on Wednesday.

Barkingside: Francis, Birch, Wright, Amoako, Conteh, Edwards, Glancy (Clifton 70), Laird, Ruzgas, With, Berkowicz (Ambrose 88). Unused subs: Ademilyu, Walker-Browne.

Basildon United 3 Ilford 1

Allan Fenn’s Ilford saw their 11-match unbeaten run come to an end against the Bees at the Stuart Bingham Stadium.

The Foxes had won 3-0 when the two sides met at Cricklefield Stadium just before Christmas and arrived with threee successive wins under their belt.

But Nathan Dewberry, Paul Shave and Reece Tranter all found the net for the home side in the first half, which saw all four goals scored, and the visitors could not make any inroads in the second half.

Ilford will look to get back to winning ways when they take on London Bari at the Old Spotted Dog on Wednesday, having won 6-2 on their own turf when the sides met just a week ago.