Race for Essex Cup honours heating up

Action from the 2016 Essex Saturday Junior Trophy final between Fitch United and Ryan Under 21s

Semi-final ties revealed for various county competitions

Four more Essex Cup competitions have reached the semi-final stage, with 19 teams eyeing-up a potential appearance at one of the Essex FA’s showpiece occasions.

May & Baker Eastbrook Community Under-21s are seeking to follow in the footsteps of 2015 winners Barkingside Under-21s and last year’s runners-up Ryan Under-21s in reaching the final of the Essex Saturday Junior Trophy.

But to do so, they will have to overcome St Clere’s, whose Reserve Team reached the final five years ago.

In the other Saturday Junior Trophy last-four tie L Mac Spartans of Romford & District League Division One are looking to make it to the final in their first season.

They also have a home tie, against Southend Borough & District Football Combination outfit Pitsea Athletic, to negotiate on February 25.

There is plenty of County Cup pedigree in the semi-final pairings for the Sunday Premier Cup and Parsloe Athletic would dearly love to claim some silverware after losing out to Belfry and Manor House in consecutive Sunday Junior Cup finals in 2014 and 2015.

They will have to come through an away tie at Flag or Maldon & Tiptree Athletic, while last year’s runners-up Global have been handed a home tie against Attero, who currently sit in third place in the Sceptre Sunday League Division One.

Those matches are due to take place on Sunday, March 12.

Two youth competitions reach the semi-final stage on Sunday March 5 and in the Cassels Under-16 Cup there is an all-Eastern Junior Alliance tie between Billericay Town, who won the competition in 2011, and Redbridge, who are looking to reach their first-ever final at this age group.

There is less certainty over the other tie, with two quarter-finals postponed due to Essex FA representative call-ups.

Hornchurch, who won the Rosser Under-15 Cup last term, or Benfleet (Athletic) will host East Thurrock United or Brentwood Town once those clashes are resolved.

Finally, Concord Rangers remain hopeful of avenging last season’s defeat to Hornchurch in the Andrews Under-14 Cup and will welcome Dagenham & Redbridge to Thames Road, while Braintree Town play the Chelmsford Youth League’s sole survivors, Harold Wood Cougars (Blacks).

Semi-final fixtures – Essex Saturday Junior Trophy (February 25): May & Baker Eastbrook Community Under 21s vs St Clere’s; L MAC Spartans vs Pitsea Athletic.

Essex Sunday Premier Cup (March 12): Flag or Maldon & Tiptree Athletic vs Parsloe Athletic; Global vs Attero.

Essex Cassels Under 16 Cup (March 5): Billericay Town vs Redbridge (Blues); Hornchurch or Benfleet (Athletic) vs East Thurrock United or Brentwood Town.

Essex Andrews Under-14 Cup (March 5): Braintree Town vs Harold Wood Cougars (Blacks); Concord Rangers vs Dagenham & Redbridge.