Search

Advanced search

Tom Parkes plots strong festive run for Leyton Orient

14:00 23 December 2016

Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes brings the ball forward against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes brings the ball forward against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Defender has stressed the importance of Monday’s League Two fixture with Crawley Town

Comment

Tom Parkes feels Leyton Orient have to pick up points over the busy Christmas period to ensure 2017 is a lot better for the club.

Crawley Town visit Brisbane Road on Boxing Day for a 1pm kick-off – the O’s penultimate home fixture of the year.

Orient head into the match following a 1-0 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers on December 17, but won by the same margin at home to Accrington Stanley a week earlier.

“Monday is a massive game and every time we play now it is,” said Parkes. “We’ve got to pick up points over this Christmas period.

“Hopefully we can get all three against Crawley and take that into our next match with Cambridge United and get another win.

“We have got to work as hard as we can against Crawley and and hopefully we can get the three points.”

In recent weeks Parkes has been playing alongside Nicky Hunt at the heart of Orient’s back four.

But Callum Kennedy suffered a groin problem at Wycombe, which resulted in the left-back being taken off on a stretcher.

Hunt reverted to right-back with Myles Judd moving to the left and Teddy Mezague linking up with Parkes.

Orient boss Andy Edwards may have to field that team against Crawley on Monday with Kennedy looking in pain coming off at Adams Park.

Parkes added: “Teddy is an experienced player. He’s new to playing in England, but came on at Wycombe and did a good job.

“He is a big lad and great at heading the ball and was good last weekend.”

Scott Kashket came back to haunt his old club on Saturday and Orient will be delighted they cannot come up against another ex-player in Dean Cox

at Brisbane Road on Monday.

The 29-year-old left O’s just outside of August’s transfer

window, meaning he couldn’t play in the Football League again until January. But he agreed a deal at Crawley until the end of 2018/2019 two weeks after leaving Brisbane Road.

Therefore the Orient legend will be back at his former club on Boxing Day, but only on a watching brief, which is a big boost for the east Londoners.

Related articles

Keywords: Scott Kashket Myles Judd Callum Kennedy Tom Parkes Andy Edwards Nicky Hunt Football League United Kingdom Crawley Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Alexander back duo to get O’s out of trouble

12:00 Exclusive by George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards on the touchline at Greenwich Borough alongside assistant Danny Webb (right) during pre-season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Two of Alexander’s old clubs will do battle at Brisbane Road on Boxing Day in what is an important fixture for both teams

Fenn happy to perform U-turn on Ilford’s Sipho

09:00 George Sessions
Ilford's Sipho Mtyanda tackles Barking's Omari Delgado as others look on at Mayesbrook Park (pic Terry Gilbert)

Former Barking player was set to leave Foxes, but has played key part in them ending 2016 with back-to-back wins

In Case You Missed It: The Saturday Six

07:00 Lee Power
West Ham United's Michail Antonio (right) and Hull City's David Marshall (left)

A look back at some of our stories over the past week

Still excited to face good friend Hayrettin

Yesterday, 16:00 Ned Keating
Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss had Iron chief as a coach during spell at Luton Town

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Fenn happy to perform U-turn on Ilford’s Sipho

Ilford's Sipho Mtyanda tackles Barking's Omari Delgado as others look on at Mayesbrook Park (pic Terry Gilbert)

Fenn hails Ilford after win

Barking's Omari Delgado tries to find a way through against Ilford (pic Terry Gilbert)

Ilford’s Fenn aiming to sting Bees

Action from Ilford's clash at Barking recently (pic: Terry Gilbert).

Gulfer pleased with point against Romania

Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Drapers Field’s Wallace wins award

Drapers Field duty manager Lisa Wallace (right) receives the London Sports Venue Manager of the Year from MyLocalPitch co-founder Jamie Foale (pic: MyLocalPitch)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now