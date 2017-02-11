Search

Team News: Yeovil Town vs Leyton Orient

09:30 11 February 2017

Leyton Orient forward Victor Adeboyejo goes close to getting a touch on Gavin Massey's cross against Morecambe (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O's forward pair on Tuesday night had a combined age of 36, but Sam Dalby and Victor Adeboyejo may get another chance at Huish Park

Leyton Orient manager Danny Webb could keep faith with youngsters Victor Adeboyejo and Sam Dalby for the trip to Yeovil Town later today.

The teenage duo worked hard on Tuesday night against Morecambe, although struggled to pose too much of an attacking threat.

With Rowan Liburd making little impact on Saturday during the 2-1 defeat to Carlisle United, Webb could hand Adeboyejo and Dalby another opportunity.

Paul McCallum is set to travel with the O’s squad to Huish Park, but is only likely to be included among the substitutes.

It is a big boost for Orient to have their top goalscorer close to full fitness and his return will take the pressure off the youngsters.

Liam Kelly made his first appearance for O’s since October 8 on Tuesday night and will expect a lengthier run-out at the Glovers.

Orient’s vice-captain has been a big miss over the last four months and provides extra competition in the centre of midfield.

While O’s go into this contest off the back of six consecutive defeats, the two performances under Webb have provided some hope the east Londoners can avoid the drop this season.

The Brisbane Road outfit remain in the bottom two and one point off safety ahead of taking on Darren Way’s Yeovil.

But a positive result this weekend could be enough to see Orient move out of the relegation zone and in the process earn their first point of 2017.

Webb will be desperate for some type of success at the home of one of his former clubs and will hope O’s can replicate their last two encouraging performances.

He is likely to have Callum Kennedy available after the left-back missed the 1-0 loss to Morecambe with a thigh strain.

Jens Janse and Aron Pollock remain out with heel and groin injuries respectively, but the latter is closing in on a return.

O’s captain Robbie Weir remains out for the rest of the campaign after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage at the start of January, but may be with the squad at Huish Park after travelling to Mansfield Town last month.

