Search

Advanced search

Team News: Portsmouth vs Leyton Orient

09:00 14 January 2017

Sammy Moore in action for Leyton Orient last season at AFC Wimbledon (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sammy Moore in action for Leyton Orient last season at AFC Wimbledon (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Sammy Moore set to make his first appearance for O’s this season

Comment

Sammy Moore could make his first appearance of the season for Leyton Orient after returning from his loan spell at Dover Athletic this week.

The midfielder exited Brisbane Road temporarily in August to link up with the National League club.

After a successful spell with the Whites, Moore is back at O’s and ready to play his part in helping them beat the drop.

Initially the 29-year-old wasn’t expected to feature at Portsmouth, but Edwards confirmed yesterday he was eligible to play.

Moore is likely to line up alongside Nigel Atangana and Michael Collins at Fratton Park this afternoon.

“Sammy knows what it is all about and knows this level. He has been out to Dover and played lots of games, so he comes back match fit,” said Edwards.

“Liam Kelly is injured so we are missing him at Portsmouth, but I’m hoping he is only a month away now.

“Obviously he needs to get his match fitness then, but we’re hoping he is not too far away from coming back.”

Although Kelly and O’s captain Robbie Weir will miss the Pompey clash, the only other absentee is first-year scholar Sam Dalby.

The 17-year-old striker scored on his debut against Crawley Town on Boxing Day, but hasn’t played since the New Year’s Eve draw with Cambridge United due to an ankle problem.

Edwards added: “Sandro Semedo is fine and Sam Dalby won’t be available for this weekend, but hopefully we’ll have him fit to face Morecambe. Obvious Robbie is out for the season, which is a massive blow, but that is it.”

With Moore and Semedo available, it is expected Yvan Erichot and Josh Koroma could drop to the bench at Fratton Park.

Teddy Mezague would then go back into his usual centre back role alongside Tom Parkes and Orient may play a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Alex Cisak, Nigel Atangana and Paul McCallum are set to come up against their former club today.

Meanwhile Ollie Palmer will have motivation to beat Portsmouth with all of his family big Southampton supporters.

Last season the O’s earned a 1-0 win at Fratton Park, but they can expect a tougher test this time around.

Related articles

Keywords: Alex Cisak Sammy Moore Josh Koroma Tom Parkes Nigel Atangana Ollie Palmer Yvan Erichot Liam Kelly Sandro Semedo Paul McCallum Portsmouth Southampton Crawley Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Clapton, Redbridge draw; Bari beaten

Yesterday, 12:00
Redbridge joint-manager Ricky Eaton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Essex Senior League: Clapton 0 Redbridge 0; Southend Manor 4 London Bari 1

Edwards pleased with O’s spirit

Saturday, January 14, 2017 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road boss reflects on 3-5-2 formation and Kevin Nolan taking charge of Notts County

West Ham light up London Stadium with stunning second-half show

Saturday, January 14, 2017 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Andy Carroll (second right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

Andy Carroll scores with a superb scissor kick as Crystal Palace are crushed

Chaplin double hands brave Orient another loss

Saturday, January 14, 2017 George Sessions at Fratton Park
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sky Bet League Two: Portsmouth 2 Leyton Orient 1

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Redbridge Judo Club bag impressive medal haul

Redbridge Judo Club

UEL’s Willmott secures Olympic spot

Aimee Willmott celebrates after winning gold in the women's open 200m butterfly at the British Swimming Championships at Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow (pic: Craig Watson/PA)

Chaplin double hands brave Orient another loss

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Team News: Portsmouth vs Leyton Orient

Sammy Moore in action for Leyton Orient last season at AFC Wimbledon (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient player ratings: Errors prove costly

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak (centre) shows his frustration after Plymouth Argyle score at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now