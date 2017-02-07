Team News: Leyton Orient vs Morecambe

Leyton Orient left-back Callum Kennedy looks to bring the ball forward against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor). 07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Danny Webb may be without experienced left-back Callum Kennedy

Leyton Orient may be without left-back Callum Kennedy for the visit of fellow strugglers Morecambe tonight in League Two.

The ex-Swindon Town defender was forced off in the 83rd minute during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Carlisle United.

Kennedy suffered a thigh strain and may not be fit enough to start against Shrimps, which gives boss Danny Webb a problem.

Nicky Hunt or Myles Judd could switch to left-back with Teddy Mezague most likely to slot into the middle of defence.

Orient fans should expect to see Liam Kelly return at some point this evening, although only off the bench.

Webb revealed on Saturday the O’s vice-captain was capable of playing 20 minutes against Carlisle if needed.

The game situation meant Kelly had to remain an unused substitute, but he can expect to play some part tonight.

Orient have missed the ex-Oldham Athletic captain since he tore his hamstring in the early stages of O’s 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth on October 8.

Paul McCallum will again watch from the sidelines due to a knee problem, though should return over the next seven days.

But Aron Pollock (groin) and Jens Janse (heel) remain unavailable due to injury and won’t feature against Morecambe.

The O’s are still waiting to discover if AFC Bournemouth winger Jordan Green can feature after registration issues prevented him playing on Saturday.

One of the other major talking points will be whether Webb keeps faith with 19-year-old goalkeeper Sam Sargeant.

The talented teenager impressed at times last weekend and produced a couple of fine saves against Carlisle.

Previous number one Alex Cisak wasn’t even included in the match day squad on Saturday and watched from the stands.

It remains to be seen whether the Australian will return to the starting XI, especially after Sargeant’s encouraging home league debut.

Another decision Webb will have to make is who starts up front after both Rowan Liburd and Sam Dalby were replaced on Saturday.

Victor Adeboyejo made a positive impact off the bench against the Cumbrians and it may be enough to see him included from the off this evening.