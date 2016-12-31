Team News: Leyton Orient vs Cambridge United

17-year-old Sam Dalby could retain starting position for visit of the U's

17-year-old Sam Dalby could retain starting position for visit of the U’s

Sam Dalby could well retain his starting place in the Leyton Orient team for the visit of Cambridge United this afternoon (1pm kick-off).

The 17-year-old marked his full debut for the O’s with a goal after just four minutes of the Crawley Town match.

Dalby was replaced in the 59th minute having struggled with an ankle injury in the lead up to the fixture.

Yet Andy Edwards will be hoping the talented forward is fit and ready to face the in-form U’s later today.

Cambridge come into the contest following five successive wins in League Two, which has seen them move up to seventh.

Orient will definitely be without Liam Kelly who continues to recover from a torn hamstring suffered in October.

Harry Cornick remains back at parent club AFC Bournemouth after having surgery on a troublesome groin issue recently.

Callum Kennedy missed the Boxing Day clash with Crawley through injury, though could be available to face Cambridge.

Kennedy came off at Wycombe Wanderers on a stretcher, yet the groin problem wasn’t as bad as first feared.

If the former AFC Wimbledon man isn’t fit enough to start, Nicky Hunt is likely to continue at left-back with Myles Judd at right-back.