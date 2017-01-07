Search

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Barnet

09:30 07 January 2017

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir in action at Exeter City before suffering an injury (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Robbie Weir one of a number of O’s players expected to be unavailable for London derby at Brisbane Road

Leyton Orient will be without captain Robbie Weir for the visit of Barnet in League Two this afternoon after it was confirmed on Thursday night he has suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage.

The former Burton Albion midfielder has struggled since moving to Brisbane Road in the summer.

Weir has recently been consigned to a place on the substitute’s bench and was brought on at Exeter City in the 73rd minute.

The 28-year-old made a positive impression before suffering what seemed an ACL injury to his knee before full-time.

The O’s skipper went down innocuously in agony holding his knee before leaving St James Park on a stretcher.

It looked from first glance an ACL injury and Orient confirmed the news in a statement earlier this week.

Andy Edwards will be without Jay Simpson too after the forward asked to leave the club at the end of 2016.

Southend United have registered an interest in the ex-Arsenal striker again and he isn’t set to be involved.

Teddy Mezague, Sandro Semedo and Sam Dalby missed the 4-0 defeat at Exeter on Monday due to injury.

Edwards will hope to have all three available with Ollie Palmer and Callum Kennedy making little impact in Devon, although the latter was playing out of position on the left of midfield.

Dalby has been struggling with a recurring ankle issue for a couple of weeks, though, so may not be fit to start.

Liam Kelly continues to make good strides in his recovery from a torn hamstring, but is still a few weeks away from being in contention.

Edwards hoping to keep Collins

Yesterday, 18:32 George Sessions
Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road boss stresses importance of everybody associated with the club sticking together and believes O’s won’t suffer relegation

Barnet cut above O’s after Santos double

Yesterday, 16:59 George Sessions at Brisbane Road
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Sky Bet League Two: Leyton Orient 1 Barnet 3

Hawkins brace helps Daggers crush Villagers

Yesterday, 16:51
Fejiri Okenabirhie of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the opening goal at North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

National League: North Ferriby United 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 4 (Okenabirhie 15, Hawkins 17, 64, Guttridge 34)

