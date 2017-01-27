Search

Advanced search

Richard Thomas departs Leyton Orient’s academy

15:54 27 January 2017

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

Brisbane Road club announced shock departure of man who has developed several talented youngsters over the last six years

Comment

Leyton Orient have confirmed the departure of academy manager Richard Thomas following six years at Brisbane Road.

The news comes as a surprise and is a massive blow for the O’s and especially their successful youth set-up.

Thomas has played a huge role in nurturing various talented players who have progressed through the academy at E10 in recent times with several making the step up this season.

Under his guidance, the Orient youth team reached the third round of the FA Youth Cup and won the South East Youth Alliance title before Christmas.

The O’s excellent run in the FA Youth Cup highlighted the fantastic work taking place at Brisbane Road.

Several first and second-year scholars have made the step up from the academy into Orient’s first-team during the current campaign.

The likes of Myles Judd, Josh Koroma, Sam Dalby have played numerous times and impressed despite constant managerial changes.

Meanwhile Charlie Grainger, Sam Sargeant, Aron Pollock, Sandro Semedo, Freddy Moncur and Victor Adeboyejo have progressed through Orient’s youth set-up under Thomas’ tenure too.

Several other youngsters can be expected to make their mark on O’s senior team in the coming years and they will all have been developed by the now departing academy boss.

“I would like to thank all the players, parents and staff for everything they gave to the academy during my time here and their contribution to making it what it has become,” Thomas told the club website.

“This is undoubtedly one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make as being at the club has been a huge part of my life.”

Thomas can look back on his time at Orient as a huge success and leaves Brisbane Road with the academy in a much better shape compared to when he started.

No announcement has been made by Orient regarding his replacement or where he is going, but Thomas is set to join Notts County where Kevin Nolan has just taken over as manager.

When Nolan joined O’s as player-manager in January 2016, he immediately struck up a close bond with Andy Edwards and Thomas at Brisbane Road.

The trio had big plans regarding Orient’s youth and it looks likely Thomas will now link up with the former West Ham United captain at Meadow Lane.

Keywords: Aron Pollock Myles Judd Sandro Semedo Josh Koroma Charlie Grainger Freddy Moncur

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Collins extends stay at O’s

18:26 George Sessions
Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Experienced midfielder agrees a deal to remain at Brisbane Road outfit until end of the season

Don’t stop believing says Manor coach Connors following reverse

18:00 George Sessions
Eton Manor's Luigi Martelletti escapes a Brentwood tackle (pic Martin Pearl)

New Wilderness outfit travel to Old Priorians determined to bounce back after defeat at rivals Brentwood

Woodford cannot wait to return to action

17:00 Ned Keating
Latest news from the local rugby scene (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Highams club make trip to Cambridge in London Two North East

Gulfer wants Side to tighten up as goals continue to flow

16:00 Ned Keating
Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Side have been free-scoring in recent weeks, but haven’t kept a clean sheet since November

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Kitroom get off to flyer to reach cup semi-final

Essex Alliance Division Three outfit Kitroom face the camera (pic: Anees Ikramullah).

Fenn trying his best to keep Foxes positive

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Ross eyes big Oakside crowd

Redbridge joint-manager Dave Ross (right) smiles at Oakside (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Connors accepts Manor got tactics wrong at Brentwood

Sullivan of Eton Manor

Still pleased to sign ‘versatile’ Howells

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now