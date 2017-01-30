Liam Kelly ‘due to train’ with Leyton Orient this week

The return of former Oldham Athletic captain will give new boss Danny Webb a much-needed lift

Leyton Orient manager Danny Webb should receive a welcome boost this week by having vice-captain Liam Kelly back in training.

The 26-year-old hasn’t featured for O’s since October 8 at home to Portsmouth when he tore his hamstring.

It resulted in the ex-Oldham Athletic skipper requiring surgery and he has been a huge miss for Orient.

Kelly was set to return to training last Monday, but their Chigwell base was frozen, so they had to train elsewhere on a 3G surface.

Andy Edwards, speaking during his final interview as O’s boss before resigning on Sunday, revealed the one-time Scotland international would be training this week.

“Liam was due to train at the start of last week, but we had to train on the 3G because the training ground was frozen, so he didn’t,” said Edwards after watching Orient lose 2-0 at Mansfield Town.

“The medical staff didn’t think that was right, but he’s been running and is fit and strong. He just hasn’t kicked any balls.

“He will be short of match fitness, but he’s a naturally fit lad anyway, so hopefully he can step back in quite quickly. He’ll train this week and hopefully there are a couple of reserve games he can feature in.”

While Kelly’s return won’t benefit Edwards, it will provide new boss Webb with a much-needed lift.

The 33-year-old has taken over an Orient team sitting 23rd in the League Two table and without a win this year.

Since beating Crawley Town on December 26, O’s have drawn once and now lost their last four games to fall into the relegation zone.

It appears unlikely Webb will be allowed to bring in any new players before the transfer window shuts at 11pm tomorrow.

Edwards revealed after Saturday’s defeat that Tom Parkes and Callum Kennedy were no longer on the transfer list, but Alex Cisak apparently still is.

He added: “Alex has kept his head. He has been on the list. Callum has and also Tom, but Tom and Callum have now been taken off the list, but I think Alex is still on it and he’s dealt with it relatively well.

“I don’t know if any more players will leave. I don’t envisage that happening. I think everybody will look at it and realise we have a thin squad.

“When I say squad there are a lot of young players in there and in this situation you need energy and enthusiasm, which they certainly bring, but you also need experience, togetherness and spirit.”

It is now Webb’s job to try and lift Orient and while it is an enormous task, you can bet he will give absolutely everything to turn around their fortunes.