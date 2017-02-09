Search

Leyton Orient’s Michael Clark may finish the season with silverware after loan club East Thurrock United reach Essex Senior Cup final

14:00 09 February 2017

Leyton Orient loanee Michael Clark scored for East Thurrock during their Essex Senior Cup tie against Colchester United at the start of January (pic: Mikey Cartwright/www.ponderosapics.photoshelter.com).

Mikey Cartwright | Ponderosa Pix

Young defender scored in the National League South on Saturday before remaining an unused substitute for O’s in League Two on Tuesday night

Leyton Orient’s young defender Michael Clark and East Thurrock United have experienced a week of highs and lows.

The former O’s under-18 captain turned out for the National League South side last Saturday and found the net.

Clark scored the equaliser for Rocks during their match at home to Hemel Hempstead Town last weekend.

Orient’s young centre back nodded in following a corner, but ended up on the losing team with the visitors winning 3-2.

It was a frustrating result for East Thurrock with Hempstead leapfrogging them as a result of their victory.

A couple of days later and Rocks were in action again, this time in the semi-finals of the Essex Senior Cup.

Clark was on the bench for Orient, however, with Morecambe visiting Brisbane Road for a crucial match in League Two.

The youngster remained an unused substitute, but may finish the season with some silverware after East Thurrock beat Tilbury 3-2 to reach the final of the Essex Senior Cup.

Rocks next travel to Welling United this weekend and Clark is likely to be available for John Coventry’s team.

Sam Roach was again between the sticks for Southern Football League Division One outfit Histon last weekend.

The O’s talented academy goalkeeper helped them extend their unbeaten run to five games with a 2-2 draw at home to Northwood.

It keeps the Stutes inside the relegation zone, but they are only one point away from safety now.

Histon travel to mid-table side Aylesbury United on Saturday hoping to get another positive result.

Roach may be joined again by O’s team-mate Dan Happe after he missed the Stutes game last weekend.

Orient’s academy defender lined up for the under-18s in the semi-finals of the Youth Alliance Cup.

Happe played the whole match against AFC Bournemouth, but couldn’t prevent O’s losing 2-1.

It is expected he’ll be back with Histon this weekend and looking to play his part as they battle to avoid the drop.

