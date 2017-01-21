Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient’s home game with Morecambe postponed

11:54 21 January 2017

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

Brisbane Road pitch is frozen so the Shrimps will come down to London on a later date

Comment

Leyton Orient’s League Two match with Morecambe at Brisbane Road has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Temperatures have been low throughout the week, although the pivotal fixture was always likely to go ahead.

But the east London club announced the match was off at 11.22am on their social media account Twitter.

After a difficult week in E10, the atmosphere at Brisbane Road was likely to be intense and passionate with O’s fans uniting in the face of adversity.

However, everyone will now have to make alternative plans for their Saturday with Orient’s game against the Shrimps postponed.

No new date has been confirmed yet, although Morecambe will have to travel down to O’s on a Tuesday night, which is far from ideal.

Crawley Town’s game with Portsmouth has also been postponed, but the 10 other fixtures in the division are set to go ahead.

If results go against Orient, Andy Edwards’ team could find themselves in the bottom two by 5pm this afternoon.

The O’s are next in action on January 28 when they make the trip to Mansfield Town.

Keywords: Andy Edwards Twitter London Mansfield Town Crawley Town Portsmouth

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

West Ham storm to superb win as Carroll grabs deadly double

17:10 Steve Blowers at The Riverside
West Ham United's Andy Carroll celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

The Hammers moved into the top half of the Premier League with a fine win at The Riverside over Middlesbrough

Foster: Great Newham Run can be as big as Great North Run

15:00
Brendan Foster with competitors at last year's Great Newham Run

Olympic bronze medalist believes London event will grow and grow

Dagenham & Redbridge against Bromley called off due to a frozen pitch

13:14 Ned Keating
The Traditional Builders Stand at Victoria Road (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

National League game off after pitch inspection

Ilford hope to arrest falling player numbers before it’s too late

12:00 Ned Keating
An Ilford Wanderers player looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Forest Road club have struggled this season with numbers, but hope fresh ideas change that

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Manor ‘really happy’ with Sheppard

Nick Sheppard in action for Eton Manor earlier in the season (pic: Martin Pearl).

Fenn admires Hamlets, but needs the points

Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Connors: Manor well prepared for Brentwood ‘cup final’

Action from the meeting between Eton Manor and Brentwood earlier in the season (pic: Martin Pearl).

West Ham skipper looks to move on after Payet mutiny

West Ham United's Mark Noble

Defroand earns GB hockey call-up

Former Coopers pupil Emily Defroand has been named in the Great Britain women's squad for the new Olympic cycle
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now