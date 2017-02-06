Leyton Orient player ratings: Gavin Massey the main man again, but O’s suffer a fifth consecutive loss

Leyton Orient winger Gavin Massey fires home against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Jacob Ranson provides player ratings following the 2-1 defeat at home to Carlisle United on Saturday in League Two

Leyton Orient manager Danny Webb gives instructions from the side against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient manager Danny Webb gives instructions from the side against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Danny Webb’s first match in charge of Leyton Orient manager ended in defeat, but only after a spirited showing against Carlisle United.

The Cumbrians claimed a 2-1 success after goals from Gary Liddle and Jamie Proctor, after young Sam Sargeant had made two fine saves.

It meant an excellent display by Gavin Massey, following his fifth goal of the season, couldn’t give Orient any reward.

Sam Sargeant (7) – A solid performance by the 19-year-old, who made a brilliant save from a free kick, but was unlucky it fell to Liddle who equalised. The O’s goalkeeper looked confident and wasn’t afraid to come out and attack the ball. He was unfortunate to get beat a second time, as he pulled on another fine save, before the rebound was put in.

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant pushes Jamie Devitt's free kick onto the ball, but Carlisle defender Gary Liddle was on hand to tap home (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant pushes Jamie Devitt's free kick onto the ball, but Carlisle defender Gary Liddle was on hand to tap home (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Myles Judd (7) – The 17-year-old right-back looked really bright and bombed forward to support Massey. He overlapped well and worked his socks off, but struggled a tad defensively, as he was out muscled a few times, although worked hard to get the ball back.

Nicky Hunt (6) – Club captain put in a decent performance against the Cumbrians. The former Bolton Wanderers defender was solid in the first-half, but fell asleep a couple of times after the break and looked a bit slow.

Tom Parkes (5) – Ex-Bristol Rovers man struggled to handle the strength of former O’s forward Jabo Ibehre. He lost a lot in the air and couldn’t get a clean connection when clearing the ball, as he kept kneeing and shining the ball, when trying to clear it down the pitch.

Callum Kennedy (6) – The former AFC Wimbledon left-back had a fairly quiet afternoon, didn’t do too much wrong, but didn’t create much spark either despite making a couple of great runs and producing a few nice crosses.

Leyton Orient left-back Callum Kennedy looks to bring the ball forward against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient left-back Callum Kennedy looks to bring the ball forward against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Gavin Massey (8) – Another star showing from the ex-Colchester United winger. He posed the main threat going forward and had plenty of the ball. Massey made some great runs, including a well-timed one that saw him get his name on the score sheet. He also caused chaos by pressing the Carlisle backline extremely hard throughout.

Nigel Atangana (6) – French midfielder looked somewhat back to his old self on Saturday. He has struggled of late and looked tired, but he put in more of a box-to-box display against Carlisle, which most fans have come to expect from him.

Michael Collins (5) – Experienced ace didn’t seem to get too involved in the game at Brisbane Road other than taking free-kicks and corners. Set-pieces apart, the O’s number seven barely saw any of the ball and struggled to be his usual creative self.

Sandro Semedo (7) – Youngster created a spark throughout the match. The winger worked hard, made some real creative runs, and chased every lost cause. The only down side to his game was his end of product because a lot of his crosses failed to pick out a team-mate.

Leyton Orient players congratulate Gavin Massey after his opener against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient players congratulate Gavin Massey after his opener against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sam Dalby (5) – The talented teenager didn’t get into the match and was bullied by the Carlisle United defence. He was outmuscled a lot and didn’t get much time on the ball.

Rowan Liburd (6) – New signing struggled to create too many chances, but he won a fair amount in the air and looked keen to get on the ball, so hopefully more to come once he’s gelled into the team.

Substitutes:

Sammy Moore, for Liburd 60. (6) – He didn’t really make an impact, but was introduced to shore up the midfield. The former Dover Athletic loanee worked hard and made a few good challenges, but it wasn’t enough to stop another defeat.

Victor Adeboyejo, for Dalby 77. (6) – Young Striker done extremely well during his time on the pitch. He came on and held the ball up well and used his strength impressively.

Teddy Mezague, for Kennedy 83. (6) – Central defender didn’t have much time to make an impact, but looked assured and think he could be in with a good chance of taking Tom Parkes spot in the starting line-up soon.