Leyton Orient player ratings: Gavin Massey’s fine showing can’t earn O’s reward at Portsmouth

15:00 16 January 2017

Gavin Massey lets fly to equalise for Leyton Orient at Portsmouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Gavin Massey lets fly to equalise for Leyton Orient at Portsmouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 2-1 defeat to Portsmouth at Fratton Park in League Two

Gavin Massey celebrates after equalising for Leyton Orient at Portsmouth (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient fell to a third consecutive defeat in League Two on Saturday, but showed signs at Portsmouth that they are up for the fight to remain in the Football League.

Gavin Massey capped a brilliant display with a stunning goal before half time, though yet again the O’s were left to rue lapses of concentration at the back.

Conor Chaplin netted a brace after being left unmarked twice in Orient’s area and it ensured they left the south coast pointless.

Alex Cisak (7.5) – Ex-Pompey loanee made magnificent penalty save and could do little about either goal. Decent enough showing from the Australian, yet failed to claim a couple of crosses and nearly got punished.

Nicky Hunt (6) – Former Bolton Wanderers right-back lined up as part of three central defenders at Fratton Park and switched off for Chaplin’s opener, but made some timely interventions.

Teddy Mezague (6.5) – Solid display by Frenchman and dominated in the air, although on a couple of occasions was slow to close down a Portsmouth opponent.

Leyton Orient defender Teddy Mezague heads the ball away against Portsmouth (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Tom Parkes (6) – Poor ball watching resulted in Chaplin adding a second, but ex-Briston Rovers captain did make a few excellent blocks and headed off the line during first half. Up and down performance.

Myles Judd (7) – Another solid outing by the teenager and got forward well when he could. It would be harsh to blame him for opener – was probably Hunt’s man.

Nigel Atangana (6) – Former Pompey ace looked lacklustre at times and slow to loose balls – another disappointing display despite some bright moments.

Sammy Moore (8) – Only took O’s midfielder five minutes to make his mark with thundering challenge on Gareth Evans. Ex-AFC Wimbledon man was busy and put in some great blocks. Some of his long-range passing went astray, but it was an extremely encouraging return and he’s definitely up for the fight.

Michael Collins (7.5) – Experienced ace always offers himself as an option and tried his hardest to create something for Orient in second half, but unfortunately to no avail.

Sandro Semedo (7) – Portuguese youngster struggled for opening 25 minutes at wing-back, but then finished first half strongly and produced a couple of fine runs. Very inconsistent, although offered decent threat.

Gavin Massey (8.5) – Winger played up front and showed his class with sensational curling strike. It was just reward for a fine individually display at Fratton Park. He didn’t stop running and always looked most likely to get O’s a late equaliser – his form since the middle of November has been excellent.

Paul McCallum (7) – Tall striker found it difficult at old club and couldn’t keep the ball enough, but provided assist for Massey and did win some crucial free kicks and flick-ons, especially in second half.

Substitutes:

Jordan Bowery, for Moore 69 (6). – A good chance for ex-Aston Villa forward to make an impact, but struggled at Fratton Park. He did nearly knock the ball down for McCallum late on, yet his header wasn’t strong enough and David Forde gathered.

Ollie Palmer, for Semedo 89.

Keywords: Alex Cisak Sammy Moore Jordan Bowery Myles Judd Gavin Massey Tom Parkes Nigel Atangana Ollie Palmer Sandro Semedo Nicky Hunt Paul McCallum Football League Portsmouth

