Leyton Orient player ratings: Exeter City showing was not what we expect from an Andy Edwards team

13:00 03 January 2017

Leyton Orient youngster Josh Koroma fires over after beating three Exeter City players (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient youngster Josh Koroma fires over after beating three Exeter City players (pic: Simon O'Connor).

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 4-0 defeat to Exeter City at St James Park in League Two

Leyton Orient youngster Victor Adeboyejo in action at Exeter City (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient youngster Victor Adeboyejo in action at Exeter City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient produced a hugely disappointing display to start 2017 which resulted in a 4-0 loss at Exeter City in League Two.

Andy Edwards’ team were below-par all over the pitch with the Grecians claiming a deserved victory at St James Park.

While Orient defended poorly throughout, they did have chances themselves to get on the scoresheet, but didn’t take them.

Alex Cisak (6) – Arguably could have done better for first and second goals plus made weak attempt to save the fourth, yet produced one or two very good stops.

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Myles Judd (6) – Punished for switching off straight after the break when Ryan Harley tapped in Exeter’s second, although didn’t do too much else wrong.

Yvan Erichot (6) – Struggled against Reuben Reid and doesn’t seem to grasp the fact that as a defender he has to mark the opposition, but was better than fellow centre half.

Tom Parkes (5) – Former Bristol Rovers captain has improved over last few weeks, but had horrid time at St James Park. At fault for the opener and gave away penalty on an extremely poor afternoon.

Nicky Hunt (5.5) – Experienced defender is playing out of position, but it was his man who opened scoring and couldn’t get to grips with Exeter’s speed for long periods.

Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes tries to get out of a tight situation at Exeter City (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes tries to get out of a tight situation at Exeter City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Gavin Massey (6) – A couple of bright moments from the winger in the first half, but O’s could make most of his good deliveries – very quiet after the break.

Michael Collins (5) – Run ragged by Grecians midfield pair of Jordan Tillson and Lloyd James and his passing was way off, but did continue to work hard throughout.

Nigel Atangana (4.5) – French ace needs a rest very soon. He did so many things wrong at Exeter and is making simple errors, which wasn’t the case earlier in the season. Another bad day at the office.

Callum Kennedy (5) – Out of position on the left of midfielder, but failed to affect the game positively and no surprise to see him replaced before hour mark.

Leyton Orient's Callum Kennedy battles with Exeter City's Jack Stacey (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient's Callum Kennedy battles with Exeter City's Jack Stacey (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ollie Palmer (5) – After scoring on New Years Eve, the forward started at St James Park, though was poor and didn’t hold the ball up well enough or link up with fellow striker. Had O’s best chance, but his header was too close to Christy Pym.

Paul McCallum (6) – Felt a bit sorry for Orient’s number 10 because he won a lot in the air, yet Palmer never gambled in behind. Not his day, but did defend well from corners and his throws caused some threat.

Substitutes:

Josh Koroma, for Kennedy 59. (7) – A breath of fresh air at Exeter and so close to creating one and scoring another. Bright cameo from teenager, who may start against Barnet.

Robbie Weir, for Palmer 73. N/A – Skipper was unfortunately forced off with what looked like a potential anterior cruciate ligament injury close to full-time. He had actually looked very busy before leaving on a stretcher.

Victor Adeboyejo, for Weir 87. N/A.

