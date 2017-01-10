Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient player ratings: Bees sting O’s after mistakes

12:00 10 January 2017

Barnet substitute Jamal Campbell-Ryce lobs the ball over Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak which hit the crossbar and resulted in Curtis Weston putting in the rebound (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Barnet substitute Jamal Campbell-Ryce lobs the ball over Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak which hit the crossbar and resulted in Curtis Weston putting in the rebound (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 3-1 defeat to Barnet at Brisbane Road in League Two

Comment
Leyton Orient winger Gavin Massey tries his best to get the ball under control against Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient winger Gavin Massey tries his best to get the ball under control against Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Poor defending from Leyton Orient resulted in Barnet taking the bragging rights from Saturday’s London derby at Brisbane Road.

After a goalless first 45, Ricardo Santos put the Bees ahead following an uncharacteristic error by Alex Cisak.

The Barnet defended doubled the visitors advantage soon after and although O’s pulled one back through Paul McCallum, Curtis Weston completed the scoring for the north Londoners in stoppage time.

Alex Cisak (6) – Australian made a couple of fine saves in the first half, but failed to grab a loose ball cleanly for the opener and it proved costly.

Nicky Hunt (5.5) – Not a good day for the right-back who struggled to handle Barnet’s speedy wingers and may have done better for second goal, although did make a couple of excellent blocks.

Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt tries to tackle Barnet winger Nana Kyei (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt tries to tackle Barnet winger Nana Kyei (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Yvan Erichot (5.5) – French defender was very good for half an hour and then his performance levels dropped. Very lucky not to be sent off for what seemed a blatant foul on John Akinde and could have done more for Bees’ third.

Tom Parkes (5) – After appearing to be back to his best a few weeks ago, ex-Bristol Rovers captain looks so void of confidence now and couldn’t cope with Akinde, while made simple errors throughout.

Callum Kennedy (6) – Difficult match for the defender and got caught out of position for third, although Orient were pushing to get back into the game at that point. He still produced excellent cross for McCallum’s goal and was best of the defenders.

Teddy Mezague (6) – French ace was playing just in front of the back four and did a decent job at times, but couldn’t stop the service to Akinde and switched off for the opener because he was marking Santos.

Nigel Atangana (5.5) – Ex-Portsmouth man is in desperate need of a rest. He again produced some good moments against Barnet like running with the ball from deep during second-half, but is badly lacking confidence and his passing has been wasteful recently.

Leyton Orient midfielder Nigel Atangana gets to the ball before Barnet winger Nana Kyei (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient midfielder Nigel Atangana gets to the ball before Barnet winger Nana Kyei (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Gavin Massey (6.5) – Frustrating afternoon for the winger, who didn’t link up with Hunt as well as he had been doing with Myles Judd. Former Colchester United favourite tried to get Orient on the attack, but often had little support.

Michael Collins (6.5) – The experienced midfielder should have done better for Barnet’s second, but you have to admire his enthusiasm during the second half to get on the ball and try to get O’s playing. Not his best showing, but his contract definitely needs to be extended.

Josh Koroma (6.5) – Some really bright moments from the 18-year-old after an impressive cameo at Exeter City. He wasn’t afraid to try his luck early on and kept on going at his full-back despite little success initially. Decent performance from teen.

Paul McCallum (6.5) – Difficult for ex-West Ham United striker up against two very strong and powerful central defenders, but kept on trying to keep the ball and again won Orient crucial free kicks before offering them a lifeline with his 10th goal of the campaign.

Substitutes:

Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum heads in against Barnet to reduce the deficit at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum heads in against Barnet to reduce the deficit at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ollie Palmer, for Mezague 67. (6.5) – Typically hard-working display for the forward and had a shot deflected wide for a corner which O’s scored from.

Ulrich Nnomo, for Koroma 73. (6) – Not too much time for French winger to make an impact, but did little other than make a couple of tackles deep inside Orient’s half.

Related articles

Keywords: Alex Cisak Gavin Massey Callum Kennedy Josh Koroma Tom Parkes Nigel Atangana Ollie Palmer Yvan Erichot Nicky Hunt Paul McCallum Portsmouth London Exeter City Bristol

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Housham: Daggers just more clinical than North Ferriby

Yesterday, 17:00 Ned Keating
Sam Ling of Dagenham & Redbridge and Curtis Bateson of North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers fortunate to triumph by four goals, according to Villagers manager

Old Loughts miss out at Indoor League event

Yesterday, 16:00
Old Loughtonians Ross Bloss

Men’s hopes ended by three straight losses

Barnet had to ‘keep calm’ after goalless first half

Yesterday, 15:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Yvan Erichot battles with Barnet forward John Akinde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Eames and Henry Newman full of praise for former Dagenham & Redbridge defender Ricardo Santos following brace in east London

Leyton Orient player ratings: Bees sting O’s after mistakes

Yesterday, 12:00
Barnet substitute Jamal Campbell-Ryce lobs the ball over Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak which hit the crossbar and resulted in Curtis Weston putting in the rebound (pic: Simon O'Connor).

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 3-1 defeat to Barnet at Brisbane Road in League Two

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Ilford pay penalty as points are shared

The main stand at Cricklefield Stadium, the home of Ilford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

LOFT call on Becchetti to sell O’s and it looks like he will

Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti (second row, middle) looks on with head of recruitment Rob Gagliardi, chief operating officer Vito Miceli and chief executive Alessandro Angelieri in the first row (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient player ratings: Bees sting O’s after mistakes

Barnet substitute Jamal Campbell-Ryce lobs the ball over Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak which hit the crossbar and resulted in Curtis Weston putting in the rebound (pic: Simon O'Connor).

McMillan: London game just like any other

Head Coach Nate McMillan (second left) of Indiana Pacers (pic: Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

Orient boss in dark over Simpson’s future

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir congratulates Jay Simpson on his goal against Accrington Stanley with Sandro Semedo behind the pair (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now