Leyton Orient midfielder Freddy Moncur can’t prevent Bishop’s Stortford defeat in National League South

Freddy Moncur is currently on loan at Bishop's Stortford from Leyton Orient (Martin Addison). Archant

Find out what Freddy Moncur, Victor Adeboyejo, Charlie Grainger, Michael Clark and Sammy Moore have got up to over the past week

Freddy Moncur was one of only two Leyton Orient players out on loan to feature in the National League South last weekend with injuries and suspension ruling out a few of the squad temporarily away from Brisbane Road.

Unfortunately it was not a good afternoon for the 20-year-old or his Bishop’s Stortford team.

Moncur played the full 90 minutes, yet was unable to prevent Hemel Hempstead Town claiming a 4-0 win at the ProKit UK Stadium.

The O’s midfielder did have a good effort saved with an hour played when it was only 2-0 to the visitors.

Yet Moncur’s foul inside the area four minutes from time allowed Hemel to conclude the scoring from the penalty spot in Hertfordshire.

Stortford remain bottom of the table ahead of travelling to local rivals Chelmsford City on Boxing Day (Monday).

Victor Adeboyejo was the other Orient player in National League South action with struggling Margate.

It was a brave effort by the O’s forward and the rest of his team, but they suffered a 1-0 loss at Hungerford Town.

Adeboyejo went close to opening the scoring in the first half, though headed inches wide with half an hour played.

Hungerford grabbed the only goal of the game 19 minutes from time to hand Margate an eighth consecutive defeat.

Adeboyejo and the Gate will aim to halt that run and move up from 21st when Welling United visit Hargrave Park on Boxing Day.

Charlie Grainger is currently serving a two-match suspension following his red card for Hampton & Richmond Borough in the FA Trophy earlier this month.

Orient’s goalkeeper was missing for the visit of St Albans City on Saturday, but the Beavers coped fine without him claiming a 4-0 victory.

Hampton visit Hemel Hempstead next on Boxing Day and Grainger will again be absent, but is available for their first match of 2017.

Michael Clark missed East Thurrock United’s home clash with Truro City in the National League South last weekend.

The young centre back was absent due to injury and Rocks went behind initially at Rookery Hill.

But East Thurrock hit back to claim a 5-1 win, which places them ninth in the table and eight points off the play-offs.

Clark will now hope to return for Rocks’ big Boxing Day fixture at old foes Concord Rangers.

It was another week on the sidelines for Sammy Moore, who has been struggling with a hamstring problem recently.

Dover Athletic travelled to Forest Green Rovers in the National League on Saturday and claimed a 1-1 draw without the O’s midfielder.

Moore will be aiming to be fit and available for selection for the visit of Maidstone United on Boxing Day.