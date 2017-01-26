Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient loanees frustrated by cold weather as non-league clubs hit hard by postponements

12:00 26 January 2017

A number of matches on Saturday were postponed due to frozen pitches (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

A number of matches on Saturday were postponed due to frozen pitches (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Michael Clark enjoyed a win with East Thurrock, but Tristan Abrahams has returned to Brisbane Road this week

Comment

Most of Leyton Orient’s former and current academy players on loan to non-league clubs haven’t kicked a ball in anger this week due to the poor weather.

Low temperatures have forced a number of matches to be postponed in recent days because of frozen pitches.

Michael Clark and East Thurrock saw their National League South game at home to Margate called off on Saturday at 1.30pm.

But the O’s young defender was able to finally get his boots on this week with Rocks clash at Gosport Borough on Tuesday surviving the cold.

Despite most other National League South games being postponed, East Thurrock’s fixture in Hampshire went ahead.

And it would prove to be a fine night for Rocks and Clark with the away side netting four times in the first half.

It was 4-1 at the break and East Thurrock managed to score the only goal of the second period to hand out a thrashing.

Rocks and Clark produced a strong response after suffering back-to-back defeats away to Dartford and at home to Braintree Town earlier this month.

Orient’s young centre back will aim to help East Thurrock get another positive result at Hungerford Town this weekend.

There was no Rian McLean or Sam Alderson in the St Neots Town squad for their Southern Football League Premier Division encounter at Banbury United on Saturday.

McLean actually played for O’s under-18s during their 2-1 win over Barnet and completed the whole match.

Alderson and McLean would have hoped to play some part on Tuesday when the Saints hosted Slough Town, but the match was called off due to a frozen pitch.

The O’s academy duo will look to have an impact on Saturday when high-flying Hitchin Town visit.

Cambridge City confirmed on Tuesday that Tristan Abrahams had returned to Orient after his loan spell.

The Premier Division club were without a fixture last weekend and O’s young striker has now departed the Lilywhites.

With Jordan Bowery recently leaving Orient to sign for Crewe Alexandra on loan, Abrahams could be set for a chance with the first team at Brisbane Road.

Pat Adamson started for Soham Town Rangers at Haringey Borough in the Ryman North last weekend.

But it was a day to forget for the Greens and the O’s teenager as they conceded three times in each half to lose 6-0.

Adamson played 85 minutes on the 3G pitch and would have hoped to help Soham Town bounce back on Tuesday.

Unfortunately their fixture at Brightlingsea Regent was called off just before kick-off because of a frozen pitch.

The cold temperatures ensured Sam Roach and Dan Happe were also without a game for Histon on Saturday.

Both were aiming to help the Stutes win for a fourth consecutive time, but their Southern Football League Division One fixture at home to Chalfont St Peter was postponed.

Roach and Happe will hope the weather warms up by the time Histon travel to Kidlington this weekend with just three places separating the two teams.

Related articles

Keywords: Jordan Bowery Brisbane Braintree Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

It’s Australia Day - who are the best and worst Aussies to play for West Ham?

43 minutes ago Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
England's Wayne Rooney and Australia's Lucas Neill battle for the ball

Check out our West Ham Aussies

Hinch and Fox named players of the year

17:30
Lisa Wilson presented Dan Fox with his GB men's player of the year award at the Hockey Writers' awards lunch in London

Hockey Writers’ Club reveal vote winners

Wanstead out to start crucial period with win

17:00 Ned Keating
Wanstead celebrate a try against Ilford Wanderers earlier in the season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Herons make the trip to Cambridgeshire on Saturday

Former GB athlete hosting master class at Lee Valley

16:00 George Sessions
Great Britain's Dean Macey in action at the 2004 Olympics (pic Empics)

The 39-year-old from Essex will host two courses in March and is hoping to inspire the next generation of athletes

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Kitroom get off to flyer to reach cup semi-final

Essex Alliance Division Three outfit Kitroom face the camera (pic: Anees Ikramullah).

Connors accepts Manor got tactics wrong at Brentwood

Sullivan of Eton Manor

Collins ‘close’ to signing extension at O’s

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Still pleased to sign ‘versatile’ Howells

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Ross happy with Motormen performance despite defeat

Redbridge joint managers Ricky Eaton and Dave Ross (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now