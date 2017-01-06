Search

Leyton Orient have belief at Brisbane Road again insists defender Nicky Hunt

10:00 06 January 2017

Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt slides in on Barnet forward John Akinde in the previous meeting between the two clubs in October (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt slides in on Barnet forward John Akinde in the previous meeting between the two clubs in October (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s haven’t lost at home since Andy Edwards took charge on November 23, but Barnet visit east London in good form

Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt insists the squad go into Saturday’s derby with Barnet confident after improving their home form recently.

The O’s suffered eight consecutive League Two defeats at Brisbane Road between August and November.

But December saw a huge improvement with wins at home against Accrington Stanley and Crawley Town plus a 1-1 draw with Cambridge United.

“There is a lot more belief at home. The players who signed in the summer believe in themselves more now,” said Hunt.

“It was hard at Brisbane Road, especially early on, when we weren’t getting the results and we were losing every week.

“We are human beings, we were downhearted and the fans felt the same, but we get paid to cross that white line so we have to put our best shift in and then there are no excuses.”

Orient have done that at home over the last month with Andy Edwards making it a fortress since officially taking charge.

Barnet will test the O’s strong recent record at Brisbane Road, however, and currently sit ninth in the table.

Since Rossi Eames took over on December 1 following Martin Allen’s departure to Eastleigh, Bees have won three of their last five games including away victories at Yeovil Town and Cheltenham Town.

“I’m sure if we do what we’ve been doing positively over the last few weeks then we’ll come away with a win. All the lads are optimistic,” said Hunt.

“Barnet are very direct and a bit like Cambridge, they go to the big man up top and play from there. If we deal with that then we’ll come away with a victory.”

John Akinde bullied Orient last season at the Hive, but was kept quiet during the goalless draw between the clubs in October.

The earlier meeting in north London saw Edwards take charge of Orient for a second time after Andy Hessenthaler’s dismissal.

It would prove to be his last game with Alberto Cavasin handed the O’s job on October 2 - a day after the stalemate.

But the Italian didn’t last long following a run of eight defeats from his 10 games as manager in all competitions.

Edwards was given the reins again and apart from the 4-0 defeat at Exeter City on Monday, the former Academy Director has made a good impression.

Hunt added: “All the lads are rallying behind Andy. It is not like we weren’t under previous managers, but we have more of a specific style of play now.

“We have wingers that can cross balls and strikers that can score goals with midfielders able to support, so we are playing to our strengths again, but we didn’t do that against Exeter on Monday.”

Keywords: Andy Edwards Andy Hessenthaler Alberto Cavasin Nicky Hunt Yeovil Town Cambridge Exeter Exeter City London Crawley Town Cheltenham Town

