Leyton Orient forward Rowan Liburd eyes home comforts when Morecambe visit Brisbane Road

14:00 07 February 2017

Leyton Orient fans celebrate after Gavin Massey opens the scoring against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Stevenage striker hoping to score his first goal for O’s this evening and help them move up the League Two table

Leyton Orient's Rowan Liburd congratulates Gavin Massey after his opener against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient forward Rowan Liburd is hoping the O’s can build on the positives of Saturday’s 2-1 League Two defeat to Carlisle United when Morecambe visit tonight.

The former Reading striker made his debut at the weekend before being replaced after 60 minutes at Brisbane Road.

Liburd is still looking to improve his match fitness, but would love to get another start this evening and help Danny’s Webb team get an opening victory of 2017.

He said: “I think there were a lot of positives to take and everybody is looking forward to playing Morecambe and trying to get some points on the board.

“Personally, I’d like to get my first goal tonight in front of the Orient fans, so that would be great.

“The supporters got behind us on Saturday and that’s what you want when you play at home. It really pushes you on.”

Gavin Massey opened the scoring for O’s last weekend with a fine strike after 25 minutes at Brisbane Road.

Carlisle defender Gary Liddle equalised just nine minutes later, though, to ensure it was level at half time.

Jamie Proctor headed home the winner in the 68th minute and despite a strong finish by Orient, they lost again.

Liburd added: “It’s a frustrating result. We worked really hard and I thought we’d come away from the game with something.

“A positive is to have the Morecambe match so close, so we can try and get some points on the board then.

“I’m looking forward to the game and going out there and trying to get my first goal and win Orient some points.”

After signing for the east London club last Tuesday, Liburd only had a handful of training session with his new team-mates.

With plenty of games to come, the Stevenage forward is hoping to help O’s move away from the bottom two.

On his decision to depart the Hertfordshire club on loan, Liburd said: “I was just keen to play football. I want to play and score goals and help whatever club I’m up at push up the table.

“Training has been really sharp and the boys are all at it because of the position we are in.

“I think each game is important. We just want to try and get points on the board and work hard in every match.”

A point this evening would take Orient out of the relegation zone, but they would dearly love to pick up all three.

