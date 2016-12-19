Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes hoping Callum Kennedy’s injury isn’t too bad

Leyton Orient defender Callum Kennedy goes down after suffering a groin injury at Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Former Leicester City trainee unhappy with goal they conceded at Adams Park and talks about Paul McCallum’s offside goal

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt shows his frustration to referee Alan Young after another questionable decision at Wycombe Wanderers Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt shows his frustration to referee Alan Young after another questionable decision at Wycombe Wanderers

Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes is hopeful left-back Callum Kennedy’s injury at Wycombe Wanderers isn’t too serious.

Scott Kashket’s 50th minute goal handed O’s a 1-0 defeat and they lost their defender to a groin problem too.

Kennedy was taken off on a stretcher at Adams Park and with few options in that position, his injury is a big concern.

“I spoke to Callum and he said it was sore. We’ve got good staff at the club so it’s down to them now and hopefully he’s alright for the next game,” said Parkes.

The injury to Kennedy was one of a number of things which frustrated Orient and their supporters on Saturday.

It was clear towards the end of the second half, the O’s players and manager Andy Edwards were getting increasingly irritated by the decisions of referee Alan Young.

Rob Lewis was the man in the middle for the first half, though he was replaced, presumably due to injury, at the break by Young.

Both officials struggled and Nicky Hunt and Paul McCallum were booked for dissent in the 76th minute after the referee gave Wycombe a goal kick when it was clear the ball had come off a home player and gone behind for what seemed a corner.

Parkes added: “Referees make decisions and sometimes you don’t always agree with it, but that is how football is.

“They can’t get everything right and we have got to make sure if it has not gone our way that we don’t get frustrated.

“Obviously there are times when you will get frustrated, but we can’t let that affect our performance. We’ve not lost because we got frustrated by the referee’s – it is because of a poor goal we conceded.”

For most of the match at Adams Park Orient defended strongly, but Kashket punished them in the 50th minute.

Robbie Weir slipped and his hesitation saw the Chairboys move into the box through Paris Cowan-Hall.

Alex Cisak made a fine save, though the rebound eventually fell for Kashket and he fired home against his old club.

“It was a disappointing way to concede, but Wycombe are on a good run and that’s eight in a row now,” said Parkes.

“That shows they are a strong team and it’s disappointing the way we conceded, but we’ve got to take our chances when we get them.”

One of Orient’s rare opportunities at Wycombe saw McCallum fire home in the 41st minute, but he was adjudged to be offside.

It was an encouraging move between Gavin Massey and Jay Simpson with the latter shooting across Jamal Blackman’s goal.

McCallum was on hand at the back post to convert, yet it was ruled out and left O’s thinking what might have been.

Parkes said: “It was frustrating Paul’s goal didn’t count. If you look back I think he might have been offside by a slight margin.

“First half I felt we probably did deserve to go 1-0 up, but it was just one of them games for us.”