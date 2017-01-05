Search

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir ruled out for rest of the season

19:00 05 January 2017

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir moves the ball forward against Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Andy Edwards will be without midfielder for lengthy period of time after he suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage at Exeter City

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir has been ruled out of the rest of the season after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage to his left knee at Exeter City on Monday.

The north Irishmen was introduced in the 73rd minute at St James Park and went down innocuously late on in Devon.

At the time it appeared Weir had suffered an ACL injury and the O’s confirmed the news this evening.

Orient boss Andy Edwards told the official club website: “It is a massive blow to see Robbie’s season come to an end in such fashion.

“He is great captain to this club and he will be a big loss for us. We still also have Liam Kelly on the sidelines and it leaves us short of options in the centre of midfield.

“He will get the club’s 100 per cent support in his recovery and I know that he will come back stronger.”

It is the latest setback for Weir since moving to Brisbane Road in the summer after leaving Burton Albion.

The midfielder initially impressed in pre-season and was handed the captains armband by previous manager Andy Hessenthaler.

But an illness affected Weir’s form at the beginning of the campaign and he struggled to reach the levels he had set at Burton.

A red card inside the opening minute of a 2-0 defeat against Plymouth Argyle in September forced the skipper to publically apologise to Orient and the supporters.

Since returning from suspension, Weir’s form has rarely reached top form and in recent weeks has been dropped to the bench.

Nevertheless, the midfielders absence will be a big blow to Edwards and O’s in their battle to avoid relegation from League Two.

