Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards left frustrated at Wycombe Wanderers

Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt shows his frustration to referee Alan Young after another questionable decision at Wycombe Wanderers

Both Rob Lewis and Alan Young struggled at Adams Park and didn’t let the League Two match flow

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards admitted the performance of both referees at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday was frustrating.

Rob Lewis was taking charge of just his third Football League game of the campaign at Adams Park.

But Lewis was replaced at the break, presumably due to injury, with fourth official Alan Young taking over.

Young usually referees in the National League and had handed out 26 yellow cards and two reds in six games this season and struggled during O’s clash with Wycombe, which was decided by Scott Kashket’s 50th minute strike.

Edwards said: “There is always frustration with referees. I thought from minute one the opposition bench played the referee very well and it did seem to maybe have an influence on the game.

“There were some frustrating small decisions like a corner for us and a corner for them that were wrong.

“At throws they were pinching 10-yards and it frustrates you because it allows the opposition to build momentum.

“When a team has won seven on the bounce, like Wycombe have, the last thing you want to give them is that.”

Eventually Orient’s frustration with Young boiled over and Paul McCallum and Nicky Hunt were booked for dissent.

Another disappointment for Edwards and O’s was the lack of chances created at Adams Park, especially in the second half.

Gavin Massey was excellent in the first 45, though Wycombe marked him tightly after the break and nullifed Orient as an attacking force.

Edwards added: “We looked at the Accrington Stanley game when we won 1-0 and it is half chances we are creating at the moment.

“We are not opening teams up or playing scintillating football, but we’ve got to be hard to play against.

“Gavin had a fair bit of joy in the first half at Wycombe and second half you have to give credit to them to an extent.”

Orient fans did see summer signing Teddy Mezague get a little bit longer to impress than in the Accrington fixture.

The French defender, who has missed a large chunk of 2016 due to an Achilles injury, replaced Callum Kennedy in the 62nd minute and was assured in just his second appearance for O’s.

“Teddy has got good pedigree. He is a bit ring-rusty because he’s not had too many games in the last seven months,” said Edwards on Saturday. “Callum’s injury might be an opportunity for him or a couple of others to step up.”