Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards in the dark over Jay Simpson’s future at Brisbane Road

09:00 09 January 2017

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir congratulates Jay Simpson on his goal against Accrington Stanley with Sandro Semedo behind the pair (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir congratulates Jay Simpson on his goal against Accrington Stanley with Sandro Semedo behind the pair (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

League Two club will have Sammy Moore available shortly and O’s midfielder is the type of player they need right now

Comment
Sammy Moore in action for Leyton Orient last season at AFC Wimbledon (pic: Simon O'Connor).Sammy Moore in action for Leyton Orient last season at AFC Wimbledon (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards admits it is hard to confirm whether or not Jay Simpson has played his last game for the club.

The forward asked to leave Brisbane Road at the end of 2016 and hasn’t made an appearance for O’s since December 17.

Charlton Athletic, Coventry City and Southend United have been linked with the 28-year-old, but none are understood to have tabled a bid as of yet.

“I don’t know if Jay has played his last game for the club. It is hard to say right now,” said Edwards.

“Until anything is finalised it is difficult to say. Things can change, but at the moment he is not available.

“We have to work with the decent group of players we have got, we’d like more competition, but we have just got to keep going.”

Edwards later added: “I can’t comment on who has made Jay unavailable.”

One person who hasn’t made his last appearance for Orient is Sammy Moore with the midfielder set for a return to east London shortly.

The former AFC Wimbledon ace was a regular last season, but departed E10 to link up with Dover Athletic in August.

Moore joined the Whites on a loan deal until January 14 with O’s surprisingly not inserting a recall clause.

“I envisage Sammy coming back so that will be a plus for us. He has played a lot of games for Dover,” said Edwards.

“The reports we’ve had back have said he has done well so he will be a welcome addition to the squad.”

Unfortunately Moore may not be available for this weekend’s clash with Portsmouth because officially his loan doesn’t end until after Saturday.

But he is the type of player Orient need right now as they come to terms with the fact they are in a relegation battle.

With Robbie Weir ruled out for the rest of the season due to anterior cruciate ligament damage to his knee, Edwards has a lack of options in the centre of midfield.

Moore will bring welcome competition and the 29-year-old will relish the battle to stay in the Football League more than most.

The popular midfielder is no stranger to a relegation fight and played an integral part during Wimbledon’s successful bid to avoid the drop in the 2012/13 campaign.

Edwards is likely to have Moore available for Orient’s crucial encounter at home to Morecambe on January 21, which means Freddy Moncur could remain part of the squad for the trip to high-flying Portsmouth.

The 20-year-old impressed on loan at National League South outfit Bishop’s Stortford after joining on October 28.

But Moncur was recalled by O’s ahead of their clash with Barnet and was an unused substitute at Brisbane Road on Saturday.

Edwards added: “I don’t know what will happen with Freddy at the moment. We have a very young squad. He was back with us on Saturday and has done well at Bishop’s Stortford and may or may not get an opportunity. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Related articles

Keywords: Andy Edwards Jay Simpson Sammy Moore Freddy Moncur Football League Coventry City London Portsmouth

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Housham: Daggers just more clinical than North Ferriby

Yesterday, 17:00 Ned Keating
Sam Ling of Dagenham & Redbridge and Curtis Bateson of North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers fortunate to triumph by four goals, according to Villagers manager

Old Loughts miss out at Indoor League event

Yesterday, 16:00
Old Loughtonians Ross Bloss

Men’s hopes ended by three straight losses

Barnet had to ‘keep calm’ after goalless first half

Yesterday, 15:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Yvan Erichot battles with Barnet forward John Akinde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Eames and Henry Newman full of praise for former Dagenham & Redbridge defender Ricardo Santos following brace in east London

Leyton Orient player ratings: Bees sting O’s after mistakes

Yesterday, 12:00
Barnet substitute Jamal Campbell-Ryce lobs the ball over Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak which hit the crossbar and resulted in Curtis Weston putting in the rebound (pic: Simon O'Connor).

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 3-1 defeat to Barnet at Brisbane Road in League Two

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Ilford pay penalty as points are shared

The main stand at Cricklefield Stadium, the home of Ilford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

LOFT call on Becchetti to sell O’s and it looks like he will

Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti (second row, middle) looks on with head of recruitment Rob Gagliardi, chief operating officer Vito Miceli and chief executive Alessandro Angelieri in the first row (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient player ratings: Bees sting O’s after mistakes

Barnet substitute Jamal Campbell-Ryce lobs the ball over Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak which hit the crossbar and resulted in Curtis Weston putting in the rebound (pic: Simon O'Connor).

McMillan: London game just like any other

Head Coach Nate McMillan (second left) of Indiana Pacers (pic: Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

Orient boss in dark over Simpson’s future

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir congratulates Jay Simpson on his goal against Accrington Stanley with Sandro Semedo behind the pair (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now