Danny Webb remains optimistic Leyton Orient can stay up despite Morecambe defeat

33-year-old delighted with effort of the squad and urges supporters not to lose hope just yet

Danny Webb was immensely proud of his Leyton Orient players despite last night’s 1-0 defeat to Morecambe in League Two and hopes people can see how much the squad care about the Brisbane Road club.

The O’s suffered a cruel defeat after Paul Mullin produced a brilliant curling effort from 25-yards in the 73rd minute.

Sam Sargeant, who had been outstanding, was helpless to stopping it and Orient’s dominance in the first half, harshly, counted for nothing at full time.

Webb said: “When ‘Sarg’ saved Kevin Ellison’s effort I did think maybe lady luck is with us and even a 0-0 would have taken us out of the relegation zone and psychologically that would have been massive.

“It wasn’t to be, but one thing we’ve worked on with ‘Sarg’ is him starting the attacks, which he’s done so well. As the game went on I thought we might have got a chance with one of their centre halves missing it and Gavin (Massey) getting in.

“But the players are doing the things I’m asking. They are doing things the fans want to see, apart from winning games, which I know is the bee all and end all.

“I understand the frustration of not winning matches, but we have a group of players who are trying to do the right things. They are trying to show they care.

“There has been a lot of turmoil at this club and a lot of supporters, rightly so, doubt the whole place, but hopefully these players, young and old, are giving them a little bit of optimism now.”

Orient attacked with flair and imagination during the first 45 at Brisbane Road and so deserved to open the scoring.

Massey went close on a couple of occasions, with Morecambe goalkeeper Barry Roche producing a fine save in the 36th minute.

Tom Parkes scuffed an effort from inside the area just wide while Victor Adeboyejo was inches away from converting a Massey cross before half time.

Even after the break, Sandro Semedo had a couple of shots which tested Roche before Parkes again just missed the target.

The O’s players did begin to tire and it presented Morecambe with a couple of chances, but Webb was reluctant to make substitutions.

Orient’s manager eventually brought on Rowan Liburd with 13 minutes to go before Josh Koroma and Liam Kelly were introduced on the stroke of full time.

Webb added: “Our attacking performance was pleasing, especially first half, but during the second half as well. I do think a lot of the boys got tired, the young ones, which is not just a physical thing, but a mental thing.

“Sometimes you go for it so much you get a little bit drained, but I still felt we might nick one and that is why I tried to leave it as late as I could before making any changes.

“When I did it was a case of hoping Josh could get onto something in and around the area and for ‘Kels’ it was just to get him a little bit of a feel for it again.”

Although O’s delivered a display to be proud of, the end result was another game without any points and a sixth consecutive defeat.

The east Londoners have yet to claim one positive result in 2017, but Webb believes they can still avoid relegation this season.

After narrowly losing to Carlisle and now Morecambe, the 33-year-old discussed the ideal situation for him in his first managerial job.

Unfortunately Orient’s predicament is far from perfect, but Webb urged the O’s fans to not lose hope with plenty of games left to play.

He added: “I had to go into this job with a structure and a plan in my head for the future. If we were 12th in the league with no chance of going up or down then everyone would obviously be much more relaxed about the situation.

“I could really plan for next season in League Two with some good youngsters as well as some potential additions in the summer and I could put together a good group to push for promotion.

“Obviously it is not too be, we are down the wrong end of the table and soon rather than later we have got to get results. Having said that, if the boys keep showing me the things they did on and off the ball against Morecambe, then I think we’ll be alright.”