Danny Webb praises Leyton Orient’s spirit after 1-1 draw at Yeovil Town

18:22 11 February 2017

Leyton Orient boss Danny Webb urges his team on (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient boss Danny Webb urges his team on (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road club remain in the bottom two, but the 33-year-old has had a huge impact since taking the job on January 29

Leyton Orient manager Danny Webb praised the spirit of his players after coming from behind to claim a 1-1 draw at Yeovil Town in League Two this afternoon.

The O’s appeared to be heading for a seventh consecutive defeat when Francois Zoko opened the scoring for the Glovers just before the break.

Although Orient were pushing for an equaliser, they had to wait until the 88th minute for it to arrive when Gavin Massey lashed home Paul McCallum’s knock down.

Webb said: “It’s a shame Notts County won (against Cheltenham Town) because I think that point could have taken us out of the bottom two if they had lost.

“Psychologically it is nice for the boys to spend time with their family tomorrow and not have a loss hanging over them.

“They’ve been great in training and helped me remain positive, even though I’m a positive person anyway. They have given me the feedback I wanted with the way they have trained and through their body language.

“I did think there was a 15-minute period in the second half where I was wondering ‘is this going to be our day’ and we pulled through.

“The substitutes made a massive difference and it gave people a lift. We kept going and if we played another 10 minutes I think we might have won the game.”

Callum Kennedy was introduced at the break with Yvan Erichot making way due to a groin injury, although Webb was going to make the change anyway.

Meanwhile Paul McCallum and Josh Koroma replaced Rowan Liburd and Nigel Atangana early in the second half.

All three had an impact, with McCallum heading Koroma’s cross back for Massey to fire home the equaliser and give O’s their first point of 2017.

“Josh was excellent. He played against Barnet last month and was okay. He has come on a few other times and been all right, but that’s what you’ll get with youngsters,” said Webb.

“I think as long as I see they are trying to do the things I know they are good, then I’ll keep encouraging them. With Josh, as simple as it sounds, I want him to get on the ball and take people on because he is very good at that.

“If I don’t see him doing that or if he is shirking the nasty side of the game then we’ll have a problem, but if he is trying and things aren’t coming off then I won’t knock him because he is only a scholar. I think today, he looked like a 21 or 22-year-old rather than an 18-year-old, so that’s pleasing.”

The point at Huish Park was another positive sign under Webb, who has made a huge impact since taking the job on January 29.

While Orient managed to halt their run of six consecutive defeats at Yeovil, they are now three points from safety.

But Webb remained defiant and believes the Brisbane Road club can move away from the bottom two with 16 games still to play.

He added: “Whether it is my first job at 33 or not, I don’t want to be part of a set-up that has got relegated, so first and foremost I want to keep the club up.

“I want to do it my way and at the moment the players are buying into it despite us only getting one point from nine.

“We go to Plymouth Argyle now as massive underdogs with nothing to lose, but if we can show a little bit of the same spirit and more of a finishing touch then I think we’ll be all right.”

Orient are likely to be without Jordan Green for the difficult trip to Home Park on Tuesday night and for the rest of the campaign.

The AFC Bournemouth winger’s deadline day loan move to O’s is still yet to be finalised with registration issues proving to be a problem.

“I had a good chat with Jordan yesterday and said if it is not sorted by Sunday then it is not fair on him to stay,” said Webb.

“He is just training with us and getting nothing out of it because he could be playing under-23 games at Bournemouth. I would think, unless there is any change on Monday, that he will go back.”

