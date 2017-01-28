Search

Advanced search

Danny Webb appointed Leyton Orient manager

15:09 29 January 2017

Danny Webb (left) is the new Leyton Orient manager (pic Simon O'Connor)

Danny Webb (left) is the new Leyton Orient manager (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O'Connor Photography

33-year-old takes over after Andy Edwards resigns

Comment

Leyton Orient have confirmed Danny Webb has taken over as manager until the end of the season after Andy Edwards’ departure earlier today.

Webb is O’s fourth permanent appointment of the campaign and has an enormous job on his hands.

Having started the season as first-team coach, the 33-year-old is now manager of an Orient side sitting in the bottom two of League Two.

Yesterdays defeat at Mansfield Town was O’s fourth in a row and they are now in the relegation zone on goal difference.

Top goalscorer Paul McCallum also suffered what appeared a serious injury at Field Mill and may now be set for a spell on the sidelines.

With no reinforcements likely to come in, Webb has been left with the tough task of trying to save Orient this season.

The former academy manager has impressed, however, since joining the Brisbane Road club back in 2011.

Having progressed through the youth ranks, the ex-Southend United striker stepped up to work with the first-team this season.

A bubbly and enthusiast character, Webb has always made it clear he wishes to make it into management and has now been given the chance at O’s.

While the job at hand is a huge one, the former Cambridge United ace will go into it positive and determined to turn around Orient’s fortunes.

Webb’s first match in charge will be at home to Carlisle United next weekend and he will need the backing of everybody associated with O’s.

Keywords: Andy Edwards Paul McCallum Mansfield Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Webb appointed Orient manager

Yesterday, 15:09 George Sessions
Danny Webb (left) is the new Leyton Orient manager (pic Simon O'Connor)

33-year-old takes over after Andy Edwards resigns

Edwards resigns as Orient boss

Yesterday, 14:15 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 45-year-old brings his seven-year stay at Brisbane Road to an end, but can leave with his head held high

Still pleased with Daggers defence

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Ned Keating
Frankie Raymond of Dagenham & Redbridge and Steven Jennings of Tranmere Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss thrilled to keep third clean sheet in a row on Merseyside

O’s drop into bottom two after Mansfield defeat

Saturday, January 28, 2017 George Sessions at Field Mill
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sky Bet League Two: Mansfield Town 2 Leyton Orient 0

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Gintaras get better of Tower Hamlets Ravens

Action from the under-12 match between Gintaras and Tower Hamlets (pic Community Basketball League)

Webb appointed Orient manager

Danny Webb (left) is the new Leyton Orient manager (pic Simon O'Connor)

Sheppard set for Daggers debut

Defender Jake Sheppard has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Reading until the end of the season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Woodford cannot wait to return to action

Latest news from the local rugby scene (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Currie: Daggers have more than enough to cope with old boys

Bromley winger Blair Turgott in action for Dagenham & Redbridge earlier in his career (pic: Dave Simpson/TGSPHOTO)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now