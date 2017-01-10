Search

Advanced search

Barnet had to ‘keep calm’ after goalless first half admitted interim manager Rossi Eames after 3-1 win at Leyton Orient

15:00 10 January 2017

Leyton Orient defender Yvan Erichot battles with Barnet forward John Akinde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient defender Yvan Erichot battles with Barnet forward John Akinde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Eames and Henry Newman full of praise for former Dagenham & Redbridge defender Ricardo Santos following brace in east London

Comment

Barnet’s interim manager Rossi Eames admitted it was important they didn’t get frustrated at Leyton Orient on Saturday after missing some good chances in the first half at Brisbane Road.

The Bees claimed a 3-1 win in League Two following a Ricardo Santos double and a stoppage time struck by Curtis Weston.

Simeon Akinola, John Akinde and Mauro Vilhete all failed to take advantage of promising chances initially, however, as it remained goalless at the break.

Eames said: “The timing of the goals is always important, but I thought we were a threat all game. We created a lot of opportunities and it was only a matter of time really so we’re pleased.

“Sometimes you do get frustrated when you don’t take your chances, but the important thing is to keep calm. If you keep creating it is only a matter of time and the other mission was to keep switched on.

“Leyton Orient could hit us on the counter-attack anytime and if you don’t put your chances away, sometimes it can bite you.”

Former Dagenham & Redbridge defender Santos was the difference between the two London clubs at Brisbane Road.

The 21-year-old only signed for Barnet on January 1, but has already made a big impact for the Bees against Plymouth Argyle and O’s.

“Ricardo stops goals and scores them. He has been doing some finishing practise with Akinde so that’s worked out well,” said Eames.

“The chairman Anthony Kleanthoushas been fantastic bringing Ricardo in at the age he is and he’s been immense in his first two games.”

Barnet’s other joint-manager Henry Newman joined Eames in lavishing praise on the ability of the ex-Peterborough United ace.

Although Santos’ first goal occurred after a mistake by Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak, his second was courtesy of a wonderful flick.

Newman added: “The chairman has been absolutely fantastic in terms of the signings we have made and we’ve got them in early.

“We’re hoping we can bring in one or two more and as Rossi said we are looking upwards. You’ve seen from the performance against Plymouth and Saturday that we have the capability to move up the table and be competing at the top end.

“The important word is investment. We’ve got a player in Ricardo that has a lot to learn, but he has a great foundation to start from.

“He is 21 and you’ve seen against Orient how strong he is aerially and how good he is with the ball at his feet.

“The chairman is looking at Ricardo and thinking not only can he perform well for us in League Two, but he can take us up as well.”

Unfortunately the backing Barnet duo Eames and Newman have received from Kleanthoushas is in stark contrast to what O’s boss Andy Edwards is currently getting at Brisbane Road.

Related articles

Keywords: Alex Cisak Andy Edwards London Plymouth

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Sports News

Housham: Daggers just more clinical than North Ferriby

Yesterday, 17:00 Ned Keating
Sam Ling of Dagenham & Redbridge and Curtis Bateson of North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers fortunate to triumph by four goals, according to Villagers manager

Old Loughts miss out at Indoor League event

Yesterday, 16:00
Old Loughtonians Ross Bloss

Men’s hopes ended by three straight losses

Barnet had to ‘keep calm’ after goalless first half

Yesterday, 15:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Yvan Erichot battles with Barnet forward John Akinde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Eames and Henry Newman full of praise for former Dagenham & Redbridge defender Ricardo Santos following brace in east London

Leyton Orient player ratings: Bees sting O’s after mistakes

Yesterday, 12:00
Barnet substitute Jamal Campbell-Ryce lobs the ball over Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak which hit the crossbar and resulted in Curtis Weston putting in the rebound (pic: Simon O'Connor).

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 3-1 defeat to Barnet at Brisbane Road in League Two

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Ilford pay penalty as points are shared

The main stand at Cricklefield Stadium, the home of Ilford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

LOFT call on Becchetti to sell O’s and it looks like he will

Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti (second row, middle) looks on with head of recruitment Rob Gagliardi, chief operating officer Vito Miceli and chief executive Alessandro Angelieri in the first row (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient player ratings: Bees sting O’s after mistakes

Barnet substitute Jamal Campbell-Ryce lobs the ball over Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak which hit the crossbar and resulted in Curtis Weston putting in the rebound (pic: Simon O'Connor).

McMillan: London game just like any other

Head Coach Nate McMillan (second left) of Indiana Pacers (pic: Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

Orient boss in dark over Simpson’s future

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir congratulates Jay Simpson on his goal against Accrington Stanley with Sandro Semedo behind the pair (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now