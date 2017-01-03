Andy Edwards unhappy with Leyton Orient’s defending and performance at Exeter City

Leyton Orient winger Gavin Massey moves forward with the ball (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Grecians scored three second-half goals to hand Brisbane Road outfit a thrashing at St James Park

Andy Edwards was frustrated after watching Leyton Orient start 2017 with a below-par showing at Exeter City, especially having gone into the League Two contest following an encouraging run of form.

The O’s made the long trip to Devon having taken seven points out of a possible 12 in their four games from December.

But David Wheeler opened the scoring for the Grecians after four minutes and Ryan Harley’s second-half brace plus a late effort from Liam McAlinden handed Exeter a deserved 4-0 win.

“Our preparation was good. We travelled down on Sunday and it is hard to put your finger on why we’ve lost 4-0,” said Edwards.

“You don’t prepare to lose by that scoreline. You prepare to win the game and get something out of it and be difficult to play against. Unfortunately we weren’t any of those things.”

Several Orient players looked tired and failed to match the energy levels of Exeter despite making a decent start.

Ollie Palmer tested home goalkeeper Christy Pym early on before Paul McCallum headed across goal.

But second half Paul Tisdale’s team showed a clinical touch with O’s defending leaving a lot to be desired.

Edwards added: “We need to get some of the players a rest. Like everyone across the country they have had two games in three days.

“Exeter changed one or two of their personnel as we did, but they showed better energy levels than us and more intent and purpose in what they done.”

The manner of the defeat was disappointing for O’s and the 259 away supporters who made the trip to St James Park.

Although Exeter played well and knocked the ball around impressively, all four of their goals could have been prevented.

“Whenever there is a goal you find someone to point the finger at, but as a team I didn’t think we defended well enough,” said Edwards.

“The goals were sloppy and cheap and when you are down the bottom you can’t be giving away chances like that because it makes it hard to come back from.”

Orient were without Teddy Mezague, Sandro Semedo and Sam Dalby at Exeter due to injuries they suffered on New Years Eve.

Edwards was unsure whether the trio would be fit to face Barnet at Brisbane Road on Saturday, adding: “We hope Teddy, Sandro and Sam will be available to play.”